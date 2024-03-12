With reference to the current report No. 4/2024 of 11 March 2024, the Management Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. (hereinafter: "the Company") informs that on 12 March 2024 the Supervisory Board of the Company made an evaluation of the Management Board's motion on apportionment of net profit for the financial year 2023 and the payment of dividend and requests the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. to adopt resolutions in accordance with the motion of the Management Board of the Company.

In the motion the Management Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. proposed:

1) net profit for the financial year 2023 in the amount of PLN 111,732,382.94 (say: one hundred and eleven million seven hundred and thirty two thousand three hundred eighty two zlotys ninety four groszy) toallocate:

​in the amount of PLN 111,574.29 (say: one hundred and eleven thousand five hundred and seventy-four zlotys and twenty-nine groszy) to cover actuarial loss in 2023 related to the update of provisions for employee benefits; in the amount of PLN 111,267,910.35 (say: one hundred and eleven million two hundred and sixty-seven thousand nine hundred and ten zlotys and thirty five groszy) for payment of dividend; transfer the amount of PLN 352,898.30 (say: three hundred and fifty-two thousand eight hundred and ninety-eight zlotys and thirty groszy) to the supplementary capitala

2) pay dividend to Company's shareholders in the total amount of PLN 111,267,910.35 (say: one hundred and eleven million two hundred and sixty seven thousand nine hundred ten zlotys and thirty five groszy), which means that the dividend shall amount to PLN 0.45 (say: forty five groszy) per one share.

The final decisions on the apportionment of net profit for turnover year 2023 and dividend payment to the Company's shareholders including the determination of the dividend record date and the dividend payment date, will be made by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.

Legal Basis:

Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.