Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report No. 53/2021

With reference to report no. 2/2021 dated 11 January 2021 the Management Board with its registered office in Mysłowice informs about the impact of spread of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 on the traffic dynamics on the A-4 motorway section between Katowice and Kraków in 2021 on a weekly basis compared to the same periods of the years 2020 and 2019.

Traffic performance on the A4 Katowice-Kraków motorway in 2021

Change compared to the corresponding period of 2020 and 2019 [%] Light

vehicles Heavy

vehicles Total 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 week 1 -26,8% -24,2% +62,7% +23,7% -19,2% -18,8% week 2 -25,4% -21,9% +25,3% +4,8% -17,9% -17,1% week 3 -30,7% -25,2% +0,9% +2,0% -25,5% -20,4% week 4 -31,0% -23,8% +2,2% +3,8% -25,6% -19,0% week 5 -24,6% -20,8% +1,7% +3,8% -20,1% -16,6% week 6 -25,1% -26,7% +2,0% +0,4% -20,5% -22,2% week 7 -17,0% -19,2% +0,6% -0,3% -14,1% -16,2% week 8 -14,9% -15,3% +5,0% +3,8% -11,7% -12,1% week 9 -19,2% -19,0% +2,8% +1,8% -15,4% -15,4% week 10 -15,5% -19,9% +5,0% +4,9% -11,9% -15,7% week 11 -3,5% -22,0% +5,7% +5,0% -1,6% -17,2% week 12 +94,6% -25,9% +24,5% +5,5% +71,7% -20,3% week 13 +107,4% -29,8% +13,3% -13,1% +75,9% -26,8% week 14 +155,9% -20,1% +15,0% -15,2% +107,4% -19,2% week 15 +156,4% -28,5% +69,2% -1,3% +129,1% -23,6% week 16 +154,5% -24,3% +81,6% +16,4% +133,6% -17,9% week 17 +115,2% -25,6% +35,1% +12,2% +92,7% -20,3% week 18 +90,1% -16,7% +38,0% +38,6% +78,3% -10,5% week 19 +75,9% -7,7% +35,0% +0,4% +66,3% -6,2% week 20 +61,7% -8,4% +30,3% +0,3% +54,5% -6,8% week 21 +50,5% +0,0% +34,1% +5,5% +47,1% +1,0% week 22 +63,7% +3,8% +7,3% -11,0% +52,1% +1,4% week 23 +37,5% -4,2% +26,1% +6,4% +35,3% -2,5% week 24 +26,2% -2,1% +53,1% +4,1% +30,2% -1,1% week 25 +31,6% -3,0% +21,5% +25,8% +29,8% +0,9% week 26 +29,0% +0,9% +20,7% +3,2% +27,6% +1,3% week 27 +19,5% +2,7% +14,9% +5,1% +18,8% +3,0% week 28 +19,6% +4,7% +15,8% +6,6% +19,0% +4,9% week 29 +15,7% +3,3% +11,3% +3,9% +15,0% +3,4% week 30* +16,7% +5,2% +13,6% +6,9% +16,3% +5,4% week 31* +12,2% +3,1% +7,7% +3,8% +11,6% +3,2% week 32* +18,5% +6,2% +12,4% +6,2% +17,7% +6,2% week 33* +12,3% -0,7% +15,3% +27,3% +12,7% +2,4% week 34* +9,1% -0,7% +16,2% +7,2% +10,1% +0,4% week 35* +2,8% -4,9% +13,6% +7,3% +4,4% -3,1% YTD (01.01.2021 - 05.09.2021)* +14,3% -11,1% +15,6% +3,2% +14,6% -8,9% *preliminary data

Legal basis:

Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.