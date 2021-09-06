Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report No. 53/2021

With reference to report no. 2/2021 dated 11 January 2021 the Management Board with its registered office in Mysłowice informs about the impact of spread of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 on the traffic dynamics on the A-4 motorway section between Katowice and Kraków in 2021 on a weekly basis compared to the same periods of the years 2020 and 2019.
Traffic performance on the A4 Katowice-Kraków motorway in 2021
Change compared to the corresponding period of 2020 and 2019 [%]
Light
vehicles
Heavy
vehicles
Total
2020
2019
2020
2019
2020
2019
week 1
-26,8%
-24,2%
+62,7%
+23,7%
-19,2%
-18,8%
week 2
-25,4%
-21,9%
+25,3%
+4,8%
-17,9%
-17,1%
week 3
-30,7%
-25,2%
+0,9%
+2,0%
-25,5%
-20,4%
week 4
-31,0%
-23,8%
+2,2%
+3,8%
-25,6%
-19,0%
week 5
-24,6%
-20,8%
+1,7%
+3,8%
-20,1%
-16,6%
week 6
-25,1%
-26,7%
+2,0%
+0,4%
-20,5%
-22,2%
week 7
-17,0%
-19,2%
+0,6%
-0,3%
-14,1%
-16,2%
week 8
-14,9%
-15,3%
+5,0%
+3,8%
-11,7%
-12,1%
week 9
-19,2%
-19,0%
+2,8%
+1,8%
-15,4%
-15,4%
week 10
-15,5%
-19,9%
+5,0%
+4,9%
-11,9%
-15,7%
week 11
-3,5%
-22,0%
+5,7%
+5,0%
-1,6%
-17,2%
week 12
+94,6%
-25,9%
+24,5%
+5,5%
+71,7%
-20,3%
week 13
+107,4%
-29,8%
+13,3%
-13,1%
+75,9%
-26,8%
week 14
+155,9%
-20,1%
+15,0%
-15,2%
+107,4%
-19,2%
week 15
+156,4%
-28,5%
+69,2%
-1,3%
+129,1%
-23,6%
week 16
+154,5%
-24,3%
+81,6%
+16,4%
+133,6%
-17,9%
week 17
+115,2%
-25,6%
+35,1%
+12,2%
+92,7%
-20,3%
week 18
+90,1%
-16,7%
+38,0%
+38,6%
+78,3%
-10,5%
week 19
+75,9%
-7,7%
+35,0%
+0,4%
+66,3%
-6,2%
week 20
+61,7%
-8,4%
+30,3%
+0,3%
+54,5%
-6,8%
week 21
+50,5%
+0,0%
+34,1%
+5,5%
+47,1%
+1,0%
week 22
+63,7%
+3,8%
+7,3%
-11,0%
+52,1%
+1,4%
week 23
+37,5%
-4,2%
+26,1%
+6,4%
+35,3%
-2,5%
week 24
+26,2%
-2,1%
+53,1%
+4,1%
+30,2%
-1,1%
week 25
+31,6%
-3,0%
+21,5%
+25,8%
+29,8%
+0,9%
week 26
+29,0%
+0,9%
+20,7%
+3,2%
+27,6%
+1,3%
week 27
+19,5%
+2,7%
+14,9%
+5,1%
+18,8%
+3,0%
week 28
+19,6%
+4,7%
+15,8%
+6,6%
+19,0%
+4,9%
week 29
+15,7%
+3,3%
+11,3%
+3,9%
+15,0%
+3,4%
week 30*
+16,7%
+5,2%
+13,6%
+6,9%
+16,3%
+5,4%
week 31*
+12,2%
+3,1%
+7,7%
+3,8%
+11,6%
+3,2%
week 32*
+18,5%
+6,2%
+12,4%
+6,2%
+17,7%
+6,2%
week 33*
+12,3%
-0,7%
+15,3%
+27,3%
+12,7%
+2,4%
week 34*
+9,1%
-0,7%
+16,2%
+7,2%
+10,1%
+0,4%
week 35*
+2,8%
-4,9%
+13,6%
+7,3%
+4,4%
-3,1%
YTD (01.01.2021 - 05.09.2021)*
+14,3%
-11,1%
+15,6%
+3,2%
+14,6%
-8,9%
*preliminary data
Legal basis:
Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.
Stalexport Autostrady SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 15:11:01 UTC.