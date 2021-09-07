Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  Stalexport Autostrady S.A.
  News
  Summary
    STX   PLSTLEX00019

STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S.A.

(STX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 09/06
3.72 PLN   +0.27%
07:22aSTALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S A : Report No. 54/2021
PU
09/06STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S A : Report No. 53/2021
PU
08/30STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S A : Report No. 52/2021
PU
Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report No. 54/2021

09/07/2021 | 07:22am EDT
With reference to current reports of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. ('Issuer'): No. 35/2019 of December 23, 2019, No. 11/2020 of March 11, 2020, No. 13/2020 of March 19, 2020, No. 33/2020 of May 25, 2020, No. 43/2020 of June 23, 2020, No. 84/2020 of November 19, 2020, No. 4/2021 of January 21, 2021 and No. 45/2021 of July 27, 2021 regarding the application of the Issuer's subsidiary Stalexport Autostrada Małopolska S.A. ('SAM') addressed to the Director of the National Tax Information ('NTI') for an individual interpretation, the essential element of which was to decide whether payments to the National Road Fund, constituting the State Treasury's share in the profits from the project on the concession section of the A4 motorway ('Payments to the State Treasury'), may be classified by SAM as tax deductible expenses for the purpose of applying the Act of February 15, 1992 on corporate income tax (consolidated text: Dziennik Ustaw [Polish Journal of Laws] of 2019, item 865, as amended)

('Application'), the Issuer's Management Board informs that on September 7, 2021 it was informed by SAM that due to the outcome of the proceedings on applications for the declaration and refund of overpayment in corporate income tax for 2018 and 2019 (as reported by the Issuer in current reports No. 48/2020, 67/2020, 62/2020 and 88/2020), SAM on September 7, 2021 requested NTI to withdraw the Application and discontinue the proceedings in the subject case.

Legal basis:

Article 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

Stalexport Autostrady SA published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 11:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 290 M 76,1 M 76,1 M
Net income 2020 87,3 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Net cash 2020 408 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,71x
Yield 2020 18,8%
Capitalization 920 M 241 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,09x
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 38,8%
Managers and Directors
Emil Wasacz Chairman-Management Board & General Director
Mariusz Serwa Financial Director
Roberto Mengucci Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aleksander Galos Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Dobrowolski Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S.A.9.41%241
TRANSURBAN GROUP5.12%29 311
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.27%7 137
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED7.54%4 984
CCR S.A.-11.06%4 692
ASTM S.P.A.35.53%4 415