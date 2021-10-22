Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report No. 62/2021

The Management Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. (hereinafter: the Company) hereby advises the public of:

selected preliminary consolidated financial data for the Stalexport Autostrady S.A. Group for a period of 9 months of 2021, ending on 30 September 2021 (appendix 1), information of daily average traffic and toll revenues of Stalexport Autostrada Małopolska S.A. from Motorway A4 Katowice-Kraków after 3 quarters of 2021 (appendix 2).

The financial data presented was compiled on the basis of financial data for the Company and its subsidiaries, available to the Management Board of the Company, covering the period of January-September 2021. Calculations were performed according to the Management Board's best knowledge as of the date of issue and basing on the assumption that any circumstances which could essentially affect the financial data will not arise or be disclosed after the publication of this data.

The aforementioned estimates will be monitored in progress until the publication of the periodical statements for the Company for 3rd quarter, i.e. until 8 November 2021.

The Company will advise of any events which could essentially affect the aforementioned estimates in a separate statement.

Legal Basis:

Art. 17 sec. 1 of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council UE No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.