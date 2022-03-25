Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report no. 13/2022

The Management Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. (hereinafter: "the Company" or "the Issuer") informs that today it made a correction of the consolidated annual report CAR for 2021.

As part of the original CAR for 2021 published on March 7, 2022, The Company included the file ESEF_STALEXPORT_AUTOSTRADY_SPOLKA_AKCYJNA_20220228.zip including consolidated financial statements prepared in uniform electronic reporting format (file STALEXPORT_AUTOSTRADY_SPOLKA_AKCYJNA_20220228.zip)

and external qualified signatures (file STALEXPORT_AUTOSTRADY_SPOLKA_AKCYJNA_20220228.zip.xades).

Due to a validation error identified at the ESPI gateway level with respect to the above-described method of file presentation, the Company has corrected the CAR for 2021 by changing said presentation, consisting in including within the report separately the file STALEXPORT_AUTOSTRADY_SPOLKA_AKCYJNA_20220228.zip and file STALEXPORT_AUTOSTRADY_SPOLKA_AKCYJNA_20220228.zip.xades.

Apart from the change in file presentation described above, no other element of the CAR consolidated annual report for 2021 has changed, in particular the content and structure of the zip file containing the consolidated financial statements prepared in a uniform electronic reporting format has not changed.

Accordingly, the Issuer will promptly provide today a revised CAR for 2021 incorporating the above changes, together with all attachments.

Legal basis:

§ 15.4 of the Regulation of the Minister for Finance dated 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information published by issuers of securities and conditions for recognising as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-Member State