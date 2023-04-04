Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. Stalexport Autostrady S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STX   PLSTLEX00019

STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S.A.

(STX)
  Report
Delayed Warsaw Stock Exchange  -  11:55:45 2023-04-04 am EDT
2.770 PLN   +0.91%
02:08pStalexport Autostrady S A : Report no. 16/2023
PU
03/30Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report no. 14/2023
PU
03/28Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report no. 13/2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report no. 16/2023

04/04/2023 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Acting pursuant to §5(5) and §10 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 20 April 2018 on current and periodic information transmitted by issuers of securities and on the conditions of considering as equivalent the information required under provisions of the law of a state other than a Member State (hereinafter referred to as the Ordinance) and with reference to the current report no. 15/2023 of 4 April 2023, the Management Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. (hereinafter: the Company or the Issuer) in the appendices to this report provides information on the education, qualifications and positions previously held, along with a description of the professional career of Ms. Beata Stelmach appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on 4 April 2023.

In addition, the Issuer informs that in accordance with the submitted statement by Ms. Beata Stelmach:

a) conducts other activities outside the Issuer's enterprise, i.e. in:

  • Bank Millennium SA, acting as a member of the Supervisory Board,
  • Kruk SA, acting as a member of the Supervisory Board,
  • Association of Stock Exchange Issuers, acting as a member of the Supervisory Board,
  • ABC-Czepczyński sp. z o.o. limited partnership, acting as an advisor.

which is not competitive in relation to the activity performed in the Issuer's enterprise;

b) does not participate in a competitive company as a partner in a civil law partnership, partnership, capital company;

c) does not participate in any legal person as a member of its body;

d) is not listed in the Register of Insolvent Debtors kept pursuant to the Act of 20 August 1997 on the National Court Register.

Legal basis:

§5(5) and §10 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 20 April 2018 on current and periodic information transmitted by issuers of securities and on the conditions of considering as equivalent the information required under provisions of the law of a state other than a Member State.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Stalexport Autostrady SA published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 18:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S.A.
02:08pStalexport Autostrady S A : Report no. 16/2023
PU
03/30Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report no. 14/2023
PU
03/28Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report no. 13/2023
PU
03/07Stalexport Autostrady S A : Annual Report 2022 of Stalexport Autostrady S.A.
PU
03/07Stalexport Autostrady S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
03/03Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report No. 10/2023
PU
02/28Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report No. 9/2023
PU
02/27Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report No. 8/2023
PU
2022Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report No. 37/2022
PU
2022Stalexport Autostrady S A : Consolidated report for 3Q 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 414 M 96,9 M 96,9 M
Net income 2022 79,3 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
Net cash 2022 331 M 77,4 M 77,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,39x
Yield 2022 7,45%
Capitalization 679 M 158 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 329
Free-Float 38,8%
Chart STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S.A.
Duration : Period :
Stalexport Autostrady S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Emil Wasacz Chairman-Management Board & General Director
Mariusz Serwa Finance Director
Roberto Mengucci Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tomasz Dobrowolski Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andrzej Kaczmarek Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S.A.2.23%158
TRANSURBAN GROUP10.09%29 823
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.10.04%7 678
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-4.24%6 222
SALIK COMPANY17.74%5 963
GRUPO CCR S.A.16.82%5 046
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer