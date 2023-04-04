Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report no. 16/2023

Acting pursuant to §5(5) and §10 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 20 April 2018 on current and periodic information transmitted by issuers of securities and on the conditions of considering as equivalent the information required under provisions of the law of a state other than a Member State (hereinafter referred to as the Ordinance) and with reference to the current report no. 15/2023 of 4 April 2023, the Management Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. (hereinafter: the Company or the Issuer) in the appendices to this report provides information on the education, qualifications and positions previously held, along with a description of the professional career of Ms. Beata Stelmach appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board by the Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on 4 April 2023.

In addition, the Issuer informs that in accordance with the submitted statement by Ms. Beata Stelmach:

a) conducts other activities outside the Issuer's enterprise, i.e. in:

Bank Millennium SA, acting as a member of the Supervisory Board,

Kruk SA, acting as a member of the Supervisory Board,

Association of Stock Exchange Issuers, acting as a member of the Supervisory Board,

ABC-Czepczyński sp. z o.o. limited partnership, acting as an advisor.

which is not competitive in relation to the activity performed in the Issuer's enterprise;

b) does not participate in a competitive company as a partner in a civil law partnership, partnership, capital company;

c) does not participate in any legal person as a member of its body;

d) is not listed in the Register of Insolvent Debtors kept pursuant to the Act of 20 August 1997 on the National Court Register.

Legal basis:

§5(5) and §10 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 20 April 2018 on current and periodic information transmitted by issuers of securities and on the conditions of considering as equivalent the information required under provisions of the law of a state other than a Member State.