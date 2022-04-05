Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report no. 18/2022

The Management Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the Company or the Issuer) hereby informs that the Company's Ordinary General Meeting (hereinafter: the Meeting) was held on 4 April 2022 in Katowice.

The Company's Ordinary General Meeting adopted - without demur - the following resolutions:

Resolution No. 1

of the Ordinary General Meeting of

Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on the election of the Chairperson of the Ordinary General Meeting

§1

The Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice elects Mr Dariusz Cyran as Chairperson of the Ordinary General Meeting.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 171,397,906, votes "against" 0 (zero), votes "abstained" 2,000.

Resolution No. 2

of the Ordinary General Meeting of

Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on the approval of the agenda

§1

The Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice hereby approves the agenda as specified in the notice convening the Meeting.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in an open voting. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,398,907 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,398,907 including: votes "voting for" 171,398,906, votes "against" 0 (zero), votes "abstained" 1.

Resolution No. 3

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on the approval of the document "Reports and evaluations of the Supervisory Board of

Stalexport Autostrady S.A. for the financial year 2021"

§1

Pursuant to art. 395 §5 of Commercial Companies Code the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice approves the document "Reports and evaluations of the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady for the financial year 2021".

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in an open voting. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 171,399,906, votes "against" 0 (zero), votes "abstained" 0 (zero).

Resolution No. 4

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on the approval of the separate financial statements of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. for the financial year 2021

§1

Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(1) of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(1) of the Company's Statutes the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice has examined and approves the separate financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2021, including the following items:

a) separate statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, showing a total balance of assets and liabilities in the amount of PLN 322,387,653.07 (three hundred twenty-two million three hundred eighty-seven thousand six hundred fifty-three zlotys seven groszy),

b) separate statement of comprehensive income for the period from 01 January 2021 to 31 December 2021, showing a net profit of PLN 57,723,468.52 (fifty-seven million seven hundred twenty-three thousand, four hundred sixty-eight zlotys fifty-two groszy) and total comprehensive income of PLN 57,782,672.99 (fifty-seven million seven hundred eighty-two thousand six hundred seventy-two zlotys ninety-nine groszy),

c) separate statement of changes in equity for the period from 01 January 2021 to 31 December 2021, showing a decrease in equity by the amount of PLN 100,465,021.73 (one hundred million four hundred sixty-five thousand twenty-one zlotys seventy-three groszy),

d) separate statement of cash flows for the period from 01 January 2021 to 31 December 2021, showing a decrease in cash by the amount of PLN 100,593,035.83 (one hundred million five hundred ninety-three thousand thirty-five zlotys eighty-three groszy),

e) notes to the separate financial statements including information about the accounting policy adopted and other explanatory information.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in an open voting. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 171,399,255, votes "against" 0 (zero), votes "abstained" 651.

Resolution No. 5

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on the approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Stalexport Autostrady S.A. Group for the financial year 2021

§1

Pursuant to Article 395 § 5 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(6) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice has examined and approves the consolidated financial statements of the Stalexport Autostrady S.A. Group for the financial year 2021, including the following items:

a) consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, showing a total balance of assets and liabilities in the amount of PLN 1,350,353 thousand (one billion three hundred fifty million three hundred fifty-three thousand zlotys),

b) consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the period from 01 January 2021 to 31 December 2021, showing a total net profit of PLN 95,415 thousand (ninety-five million four hundred fifteen thousand zlotys) and a total comprehensive income of PLN 95,540 thousand (ninety-five million five hundred forty thousand zlotys),

c) consolidated statement of changes in equity for the period from 01 January 2021 to 31 December 2021, showing a decrease in equity by the amount of PLN 66,860 thousand (sixty- six million eight hundred sixty thousand zlotys),

d) consolidated statement of cash flows for the period from 01 January 2021 to 31 December 2021, showing an increase in cash by the amount of PLN 96,320 thousand (ninety-six million three hundred twenty thousand zlotys),

e) notes to the consolidated financial statements including information about the accounting policy adopted and other explanatory information.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in an open voting. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 169,920,874 shares, what constitutes 68.72 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 169,920,874, including: votes "voting for" 169,850,223, votes "against" 0 (zero), votes "abstained" 70,651.

Resolution No. 6

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on the approval of the Report of the Management Board on the activities of the Company and of the Stalexport Autostrady S.A. Group for the financial year 2021

§1

Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(1) of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(6) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice has examined and approves the Report of the Management Board on the activities of the Company and of the Stalexport Autostrady S.A. Group for the financial year 2021.

§2

The resolution enters into force on the date of its adoption.

The resolution was passed in an open voting. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 171,399,255, votes "against" 0 (zero), votes "abstained" 651.

Resolution No. 7

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on distribution of the net profit for the financial year 2021, dividend payment, fixing the dividend date and the dividend payment date

§1

Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(2), Article 396 § 5, Article 348 § 1 and § 4 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(2) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice decides to allocate net profit for the financial year 2021 in amount of PLN 57,723,468.52 (say: fifty seven million seven hundred twenty three thousand four hundred sixty eight zlotys fifty two groszy) in total for payment of dividend.

§2

Pursuant to Article 348 § 1 and to Article 396 § 5 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice decides to pay dividend to Company's shareholders in the total amount of PLN 59.342.885,52 (say: fifty nine million three hundred forty two thousand eight hundred eighty five zlotys and fifty two groszy), which means that the dividend shall amount to PLN 0.24 (say: twenty four groszy) per one share, whereas the amount of payable dividend consists of:

a) funds from distribution of net profit for the financial year 2021 in the amount of PLN 57,723,468.52 (say: fifty seven million seven hundred twenty three thousand four hundred sixty eight zlotys fifty two groszy),

b) funds accumulated on retained earnings derived from the profit generated by the Company in previous years, in the amount of PLN 1,226,260.98 (say: one million two hundred twenty six thousand two hundred sixty zlotys ninety eight groszy),

c) funds accumulated on supplementary capital in the amount of PLN 393,156.02 (say: three hundred ninety three thousand one hundred fifty six zlotys two groszy).

§3

Pursuant to Article 348 § 3 and § 5 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 28(2) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. sets 13 April 2022 as the dividend date and 25 April 2022 as the dividend payment date.

§4

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 170,379,844 shares, what constitutes 68.91 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 170,379,844, including: votes "voting for" 170,379,844, votes "against" 0 (zero), votes "abstained" 0 (zero).

Resolution No. 8

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on granting discharge to the President of the Management Board Mr Emil Wąsacz, acknowledging the performance of his duties in the financial year 2021

§1

Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(3) of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(3) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice grants discharge to the President of the Management Board Mr Emil Wąsacz, acknowledging the performance of his duties for the whole time in office in the financial year 2021.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 171,329,255, votes "against" 0 (zero), votes "abstained" 70,651.



Resolution No. 9

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on granting discharge to the Vice-President of the Management Board Mr Mariusz Serwa, acknowledging the performance of his duties in the financial year 2021

§1

Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(3) of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(3) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice grants the discharge to the Vice-President of the Management Board Mr Mariusz Serwa, acknowledging the performance of his duties for the whole time in office in the financial year 2021.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 171,398,255, votes "against" 1,000, votes "abstained" 651.



Resolution No. 10

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on granting discharge to the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Stefano Bonomolo, acknowledging the performance of his duties in the financial year 2021

§1

Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(3) of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(3) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice grants the discharge to the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Stefano Bonomolo, acknowledging the performance of his duties for the whole time in office in the financial year 2021.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 171,329,255, votes "against" 70,000, votes "abstained" 651.



Resolution No. 11

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on granting discharge to the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Nicola Bruno, acknowledging the performance of his duties in the financial year 2021

§1

Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(3) of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(3) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice grants discharge to the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Nicola Bruno, acknowledging the performance of his duties for the whole time in office in the financial year 2021.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 153,085,131 shares, what constitutes 61.91 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 153,085,131, including: votes "voting for" 153,048,480, votes "against" 32,000, votes "abstained" 4,651.



Resolution No. 12

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on granting discharge to the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Massimo Di Casola, acknowledging the performance of his duties in the financial year 2021

§1

Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(3) of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(3) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice grants the discharge to the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Massimo Di Casola, acknowledging the performance of his duties for the whole time in office in the financial year 2021.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 171,335,255, votes "against" 33,000, votes "abstained" 31,651.

Resolution No. 13

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on granting discharge to the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Tomasz Dobrowolski, acknowledging the performance of his duties in the financial year 2021

§1

Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(3) of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(3) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice grants the discharge to the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Tomasz Dobrowolski, acknowledging the performance of his duties for the whole time in office in the financial year 2021.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,329,906 shares, what constitutes 69.29 % of share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,329,906, including: votes "voting for" 171,329,255, votes "against" 0 (zero), votes "abstained" 651.

Resolution No. 14

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on granting discharge to the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Andrzej Kaczmarek, acknowledging the performance of his duties in the financial year 2021

§1

Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(3) of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(3) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice grants the discharge by the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Andrzej Kaczmarek, acknowledging the performance of his duties for the whole time in office in the financial year 2021.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,329,906 shares, what constitutes 69.29 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,329,906, including: votes "voting for" 171,329,255, votes "against" 0 (zero), votes "abstained" 651.

Resolution No. 15

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on granting discharge to the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Roberto Mengucci, acknowledging the performance of his duties in the financial year 2021

§1

Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(3) of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(3) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice grants the discharge to the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Roberto Mengucci, acknowledging of the performance of his duties for the whole time in office in the financial year 2021.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,329,906 shares, what constitutes 69.29 % of share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,329,906, including: votes "voting for" 171,329,255, votes "against" 0 (zero), votes "abstained" 651.

Resolution No. 16

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on granting discharge to the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Stefano Rossi, acknowledging the performance of his duties in the financial year 2021

§1

Pursuant to Article 395 § 2(3) of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(3) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice grants the discharge to the member of the Supervisory Board Mr Stefano Rossi, acknowledging the performance of his duties for the whole time in office in the financial year 2021.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,329,906 shares, what constitutes 69.29 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,329,906, including: votes "voting for" 171,329,255, votes "against" 0 (zero), votes "abstained" 651.

Resolution No. 17

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on issuing of opinion concerning the "Report on remuneration of the members of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. in the financial year 2021"

§1

Pursuant to Article 90g(6) of the Act of 29 July 2005 on public offering, on the conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to organised trading, and on public companies, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice has examined and evaluated positively the "Report on the remuneration of the members of the Management Board and of the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. in the financial year 2021" adopted by the Supervisory Board.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed by an open voting. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,329,906 shares, what constitutes 69.29 % of share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,329,906 including: votes "voting for" 170,860,311, votes "against" 469,595, votes "abstained" 0 (zero).

Resolution No. 18

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on determining the number of the members of the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. of the eleventh term of office

§1

Pursuant to Article 385 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(11) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice decides that the Supervisory Board of the eleventh term of office will be composed of 7 (seven) members.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed by an open voting. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,329,906 shares, what constitutes 69.29 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,329,906 including: votes "voting for" 171,302,615, votes "against" 27,291, votes "abstained" 0 (zero).

Resolution No. 19

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on the appointment of a member of the Supervisory Board of the eleventh term of office

§1

Pursuant to Article 385 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(11) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice appoints Mr Stefano Bonomolo as a member of the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. of the eleventh term of office.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 170,906,560, votes "against" 430,330, votes "abstained" 63,016.

Resolution No. 20

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on the appointment of a member of the Supervisory Board of the eleventh term of office

§1

Pursuant to Article 385 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(11) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice appoints Mr Nicola Bruno as a member of the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. of the eleventh term of office.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 170,836,560, votes "against" 500,330, votes "abstained" 63,016.

Resolution No. 21

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on the appointment of a member of the Supervisory Board of the eleventh term of office

§1

Pursuant to Article 385 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(11) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice appoints Mr Tomasz Dobrowolski as a member of the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. of the eleventh term of office.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 170,836,560, votes "against" 430,330, votes "abstained" 133,016.

Resolution No. 22

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on the appointment of a member of the Supervisory Board of the eleventh term of office

§1

Pursuant to Article 385 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(11) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice appoints Mr Andrzej Kaczmarek as a member of the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. of the eleventh term of office.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 170,906,560, votes "against"430,330, votes "abstained" 63,016.

Resolution No. 23

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on the appointment of a member of the Supervisory Board of the eleventh term of office

§1

Pursuant to Article 385 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(11) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice appoints Ms Enrica Marra as a member of the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. of the eleventh term of office.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 170,836,560, votes "against" 496,996, votes "abstained" 66,350.



Resolution No. 24

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on the appointment of a member of the Supervisory Board of the eleventh term of office

§1

Pursuant to Article 385 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(11) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice appoints Mr Roberto Mengucci as a member of the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. of the eleventh term of office.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 170,836,560, votes "against" 500,330, votes "abstained" 63,016.



Resolution No. 25

of the Ordinary General Meeting

of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered seat in Mysłowice

of 04 April 2022

on the appointment of a member of the Supervisory Board of the eleventh term of office

§1

Pursuant to Article 385 § 1 of the Code of Commercial Companies and Partnerships and to § 24(1)(11) of the Company's Statutes, the Ordinary General Meeting of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. with its registered office in Mysłowice appoints Mr Marco Stocchi Grava as a member of the Supervisory Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. of the eleventh term of office.

§2

The resolution enters into force upon adoption.

The resolution was passed in a secret ballot. The number of the shares of valid votes cast: 171,399,906 shares, what constitutes 69.32 % of the share capital. The total number of valid votes: 171,399,906, including: votes "voting for" 170,836,561, votes "against" 489,218, votes "abstained" 74,127.

In addition, in connection with the adoption by the Meeting of Resolution No. 6, which provides for the payment of dividend, the Management Board of the Issuer informs that:

1) the amount of PLN 59.342.885,52 (say: fifty nine million three hundred forty two thousand eight hundred eighty five zlotys and fifty two groszy) was allocated for the payment of the dividend, which means that the amount of dividend per one share shall amount to PLN 0.24 (say: twenty four groszy),

2) the number of shares covered by the dividend amounts to 247,262,023 (two hundred forty seven million two hundred sixty two thousand twenty three);

3) the dividend date is April 13, 2022;

4) the dividend payment date is April 25, 2022.

Legal basis:

§19 para. 1 item 6 and §19 para. 2 of the Ordinance of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 on current and periodic information transmitted by issuers of securities and on the conditions of considering as equivalent the information required under provisions of the law of a state other than a Member State.