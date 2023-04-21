Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report no. 19/2023

With reference to the current report no. 18/2023 of 13 April 2023, the Management Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. (hereinafter: "the Issuer") informs that on 21 April 2023 the Supervisory Board of the Stalexport Autostrada Małopolska S.A. (SAM S.A.) - the Issuer's subsidiary - made an evaluation of the Management Board's motion on apportionment of net profit for the financial year 2022 and the payment of dividend and requests the Ordinary General Meeting of SAM to adopt resolutions in accordance with the motion of the Management Board of SAM

In the motion the Management Board of Stalexport Autostrada Małopolska S.A. proposed to:

1) distribute net profit for the financial year 2022 of the amount 70,469,637.81 zlotys (say: seventy million four hundred sixty-nine thousand six hundred thirty-seven zlotys eighty-one groszy) as follows:

a) the amount of 47,372,326.36 zlotys (say: forty-seven million three hundred seventy-two thousand three hundred twenty-six zlotys thirty-six groszy) to allocate for payment of dividend to the shareholders of the Company,

b) the amount of 23,097,311.45 zlotys (say: twenty-three million ninety-seven thousand three hundred eleven zlotys forty-five groszy) to allocate to the reserve capital for payment to the shareholders, in particular for payment of dividend or advance payment for dividend in the future;

2) pay a dividend to the shareholder of the Company in the total amount of 47,372,326.36 zlotys (say: forty seven million three hundred seventy two thousand three hundred twenty six zlotys thirty-six groszy) by May 5th, 2023.

The final decisions on the apportionment of net profit for turnover year 2022 and dividend payment to SAM's shareholder, including the determination of the dividend payment date, will be made by the Ordinary General Meeting of SAM S.A.

