The Management Board of Stalexport Autostrady S.A. based in Mysłowice (hereinafter: the Issuer) informs that on December 27, 2023, the Issuer's subsidiary, i.e. Stalexport Autostrada Małopolska S.A. based in Mysłowice (hereinafter: SAM S.A.), decided to abolish, as of January 16, 2024, the preferential toll rate for traveling on the A4 motorway on the Katowice-Kraków section (hereinafter: Motorway) with category 1 vehicles (other than motorcycles), introduced on 1 January 2020 to promote the use of automatic payments (A4Go, Telepass and videotolling). Currently, the above-mentioned preferential toll rate is PLN 13.
From January 16, 2024, the toll rate for using the Motorway for category 1 vehicles (other than motorcycles), collected at each toll plaza (i.e. in Mysłowice and Balice), will be PLN 15, regardless of the method of payment.
Legal Basis:
Art. 17 sec. 1 of the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council UE No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.
