    STX   PLSTLEX00019

STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S.A.

(STX)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 06/25
3.56 PLN   +0.28%
06:22aSTALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S A  : Report No. 39/2021
PU
06/23STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S A  : Report No. 38/2021
PU
06/14STALEXPORT AUTOSTRADY S A  : Report No. 37/2021
PU
Stalexport Autostrady S A : Report No. 39/2021

06/28/2021 | 06:22am EDT
With reference to report no. 2/2021 dated 11 January 2021 the Management Board with its registered office in Mysłowice informs about the impact of spread of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 on the traffic dynamics on the A-4 motorway section between Katowice and Kraków in 2021 on a weekly basis compared to the same periods of the years 2020 and 2019.

Traffic performance on the A4 Katowice-Kraków motorway in 2021

Change compared to the corresponding period of 2020 and 2019 [%]

Light
vehicles

Heavy
vehicles

Total

2020

2019

2020

2019

2020

2019

week 1

-26,8%

-24,2%

+62,7%

+23,7%

-19,2%

-18,8%

week 2

-25,4%

-21,9%

+25,3%

+4,8%

-17,9%

-17,1%

week 3

-30,7%

-25,2%

+0,9%

+2,0%

-25,5%

-20,4%

week 4

-31,0%

-23,8%

+2,2%

+3,8%

-25,6%

-19,0%

week 5

-24,6%

-20,8%

+1,7%

+3,8%

-20,1%

-16,6%

week 6

-25,1%

-26,7%

+2,0%

+0,4%

-20,5%

-22,2%

week 7

-17,0%

-19,2%

+0,6%

-0,3%

-14,1%

-16,2%

week 8

-14,9%

-15,3%

+5,0%

+3,8%

-11,7%

-12,1%

week 9

-19,2%

-19,0%

+2,8%

+1,8%

-15,4%

-15,4%

week 10

-15,5%

-19,9%

+5,0%

+4,9%

-11,9%

-15,7%

week 11

-3,5%

-22,0%

+5,7%

+5,0%

-1,6%

-17,2%

week 12

+94,6%

-25,9%

+24,5%

+5,5%

+71,7%

-20,3%

week 13

+107,4%

-29,8%

+13,3%

-13,1%

+75,9%

-26,8%

week 14

+155,9%

-20,1%

+15,0%

-15,2%

+107,4%

-19,2%

week 15

+156,4%

-28,5%

+69,2%

-1,3%

+129,1%

-23,6%

week 16

+154,5%

-24,3%

+81,6%

+16,4%

+133,6%

-17,9%

week 17

+115,2%

-25,6%

+35,1%

+12,2%

+92,7%

-20,3%

week 18

+90,1%

-16,7%

+38,0%

+38,6%

+78,3%

-10,5%

week 19

+75,9%

-7,7%

+35,0%

+0,4%

+66,3%

-6,2%

week 20

+61,7%

-8,4%

+30,3%

+0,3%

+54,5%

-6,8%

week 21

+50,5%

+0,0%

+34,1%

+5,5%

+47,1%

+1,0%

week 22*

+63,7%

+3,8%

+7,2%

-11,1%

+52,1%

+1,4%

week 23*

+37,5%

-4,2%

+25,9%

+6,3%

+35,3%

-2,5%

week 24*

+26,3%

-2,1%

+53,0%

+4,0%

+30,2%

-1,1%

week 25*

+31,7%

-3,0%

+21,3%

+25,6%

+29,8%

+0,9%

YTD (01.01.2021 - 27.06.2021)*

+14,4%

-17,7%

+16,6%

+1,4%

+14,8%

-14,5%

*preliminary data

Legal basis:

Article 17(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC.

Disclaimer

Stalexport Autostrady SA published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
