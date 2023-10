Stallion Discoveries Corp. is an exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration of large, underexplored land packages. The Company is engaged in exploring historical and new mineral targets on its land packages in Saskatchewan, Idaho and Nevada. The Company owns 100% of the eight projects located throughout the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. Combined, the Company's land packages are comprised of 23 mineral claims covering 78,831 hectares. The Company has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Horse Heaven Project. The Horse Heaven Project consists of approximately 699 unpatented federal mining claims with 100% ownership of mineral rights over 5,817 hectares in Valley County, Idaho. The property is located approximately 212 kilometers (km) northeast of Boise, Idaho and shares its eastern boundary with Perpetua Resource's Stibnite Gold Project. The Company's Richmond Mountain project consists of 117 mining claims that cover approximately 950 hectares.