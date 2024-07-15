Stalprodukt S.A. obtained energy guarantee certificate
This certificate is an element of the European Union's environmental policy. Guarantee of energy origin is intended to disclose and certify to the end user that a specific amount of electricity introduced into the distribution network or transmission network was generated from renewable energy sources or in the process of high-efficiency cogeneration.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Stalprodukt SA published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 07:55:03 UTC.