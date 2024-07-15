Stalprodukt SA is a Poland-based company engaged in steel industry. It produces and distributes highly processed steel products, such as cold-rolled electrical sheets and strips, cold-rolled sections, steel safety barriers, torodial transformer cores and cold-rolled sheets, among others. The Company has three industrial plants, based in Bochnia, Cracow and Tarnow. It sells its products directly as well as through its distribution network. Additionally, the Company provides repair services, galvanizing services, security services and maintenance of roads. The Company formed a capital group, consisting of several subsidiaries, including Stalprodukt-MB sp. z o.o., Stalprodukt-Wamech sp. z o.o., Stalprodukt-Centrostal sp. z o.o., Stalprodukt-Serwis sp. z o.o., and Stalprodukt Zamosc sp. z o.o., among others. On June 10, 2013, the Company announced dissolution of its subsidiary, Stalprodukt-Warszawa Sp. z o.o.