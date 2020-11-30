Stamford Tyres : Vesting Of Shares Pursuant To The Stamford Tyres Performance Share Plan 2017 ("PSP 2017")

STAMFORD TYRES CORPORATION LIMITED

Company Registration No.: 198904416M

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Vesting of Shares pursuant to the Stamford Tyres Performance Share Plan 2017 ("PSP 2017")

The Board of Directors of Stamford Tyres Corporation Limited (the "Company") refers to the Company's circular dated 15 August 2018 (the "Circular") and the announcement dated 29 November 2018 (the "Announcement").

(Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular and the Announcement.)

The Company wishes to announce that the third tranche of the Awards granted on 29 November 2018 to the Directors and Controlling Shareholders have vested on 30 November 2020 and the details are as follows:

Name of Director/Controlling Shareholder Number of Vested Shares Wee Kok Wah : 300,000 Mrs Dawn Wee Wai Ying : 300,000 Total : 600,000

The Company has, on the date hereof, allotted 600,000 Shares (the "New Shares") to the Directors and Controlling Shareholders in accordance with the terms of the PSP 2017.

The New Shares issued rank pari passu in all respects with existing Shares. Following the issue of the New Shares, the number of issued and fully-paid up Shares (excluding Treasury Shares) in the share capital of the Company increased from 236,786,244 Shares to 237,386,244 Shares.

By Order of the Board

Michelle Heng

Company Secretary

30 November 2020