Stampede Capital : Awarding orders/contract

Mr. Somasekhar Sunderasan, Advocate with Mr. Abhishek Venkatraman, Mr. Vishwajeet Deb, Ms. Sabeena Mahadik, Mr. Sagar Hate, Mr. Aayush Kothari, Ms. Sanjana Salvi, Advocates i/b Visesha Law Services for the Appellant.
Mr. Janak Dwarkadas, Senior Advocate with Mr. Ankit Lohia, Mr. Rashid Boatwalla, Ms. Priya Diwadkar, Ms. Samiksha Rajput, Advocates i/b MKA & Co. for the Respondent.
CORAM : Justice Tarun Agarwala, Presiding Officer Justice M. T. Joshi, Judicial Member Ms. Meera Swarup, Technical Member
Per : Justice M. T. Joshi, Judicial Member
1. Aggrieved by the decision of the respondent National Stock
Exchange Board of India Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'NSE')
dated March 8, 2021 disabling the trading terminals of the appellant
until further direction, Appeal No. 145 of 2021 is preferred. This
interim direction of the respondent suspending the appellant was
stayed by this Tribunal vide order dated March 9, 2021. It appears
that the respondent NSE thereafter conducted forensic audit of the
appellant and finally passed another impugned order dated July 14,
2021. Vide this impugned order, the appellant is expelled from the
membership of the exchange with a direction that the appellant shall
close out any open position in the exchange traded derivative