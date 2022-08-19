Stampede Capital : Awarding orders/contract

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Appeal No. 494 of 2021

Appeal No. 145 of 2021

Misc. Application No. 284 of 2021

Misc. Application No. 283 of 2021

BEFORE THE SECURITIES APPELLATE TRIBUNAL MUMBAI

Mr. Somasekhar Sunderasan, Advocate with Mr. Abhishek Venkatraman, Mr. Vishwajeet Deb, Ms. Sabeena Mahadik, Mr. Sagar Hate, Mr. Aayush Kothari, Ms. Sanjana Salvi, Advocates i/b Visesha Law Services for the Appellant.

Mr. Janak Dwarkadas, Senior Advocate with Mr. Ankit Lohia, Mr. Rashid Boatwalla, Ms. Priya Diwadkar, Ms. Samiksha Rajput, Advocates i/b MKA & Co. for the Respondent.

CORAM : Justice Tarun Agarwala, Presiding Officer Justice M. T. Joshi, Judicial Member Ms. Meera Swarup, Technical Member

Per : Justice M. T. Joshi, Judicial Member

1. Aggrieved by the decision of the respondent National Stock

Exchange Board of India Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'NSE')

dated March 8, 2021 disabling the trading terminals of the appellant

until further direction, Appeal No. 145 of 2021 is preferred. This

interim direction of the respondent suspending the appellant was

stayed by this Tribunal vide order dated March 9, 2021. It appears

that the respondent NSE thereafter conducted forensic audit of the

appellant and finally passed another impugned order dated July 14,

2021. Vide this impugned order, the appellant is expelled from the

membership of the exchange with a direction that the appellant shall

close out any open position in the exchange traded derivative