Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Stampede Capital Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531723   INE224E01028

STAMPEDE CAPITAL LIMITED

(531723)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-15
0.7000 INR   -2.78%
05:04aSTAMPEDE CAPITAL : Awarding orders/contract
PU
05:04aSTAMPEDE CAPITAL : Awarding orders/contract
PU
08/12Stampede Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stampede Capital : Awarding orders/contract

08/19/2022 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEFORE THE SECURITIES APPELLATE TRIBUNAL MUMBAI

Date of Hearing : 08.04.2022

Date of Decision : 11.08.2022

Misc. Application No. 283 of 2021

And

Misc. Application No. 284 of 2021

And

Appeal No. 145 of 2021

Stampede Capital Ltd.

402 to 404, 4th Floor, Saptagiri Towers,

Begumpet, Above Pantaloons,

Hyderabad, Telangana.

….. Appellant

Versus

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, Block G, C 1,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051.

… Respondent

With

Appeal No. 494 of 2021

Stampede Capital Ltd.

402 to 404, 4th Floor, Saptagiri Towers,

Begumpet, Above Pantaloons,

Hyderabad, Telangana.

….. Appellant

Versus

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, Block G, C 1,

Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 051.

… Respondent

2

Mr. Somasekhar Sunderasan, Advocate with Mr. Abhishek Venkatraman, Mr. Vishwajeet Deb, Ms. Sabeena Mahadik, Mr. Sagar Hate, Mr. Aayush Kothari, Ms. Sanjana Salvi, Advocates i/b Visesha Law Services for the Appellant.

Mr. Janak Dwarkadas, Senior Advocate with Mr. Ankit Lohia, Mr. Rashid Boatwalla, Ms. Priya Diwadkar, Ms. Samiksha Rajput, Advocates i/b MKA & Co. for the Respondent.

CORAM : Justice Tarun Agarwala, Presiding Officer Justice M. T. Joshi, Judicial Member Ms. Meera Swarup, Technical Member

Per : Justice M. T. Joshi, Judicial Member

1. Aggrieved by the decision of the respondent National Stock

Exchange Board of India Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as 'NSE')

dated March 8, 2021 disabling the trading terminals of the appellant

until further direction, Appeal No. 145 of 2021 is preferred. This

interim direction of the respondent suspending the appellant was

stayed by this Tribunal vide order dated March 9, 2021. It appears

that the respondent NSE thereafter conducted forensic audit of the

appellant and finally passed another impugned order dated July 14,

2021. Vide this impugned order, the appellant is expelled from the

membership of the exchange with a direction that the appellant shall

close out any open position in the exchange traded derivative

3

contracts within a period of three months and settle the pay-in and pay-out obligations in respect of transactions which have taken place before the date of the impugned order. This order is challenged before us vide Appeal No. 494 0f 2021. This final order was also stayed by this tribunal vide order dated July 27, 2021. In all 3 show cause notices (SCN) were issued to the appellant.

2. The principal allegations against the appellant are as follows :-

First SCN

  1. the appellant has made change in the promoter causing change in the control of the appellant without obtaining prior approval of the exchange.

Second SCN

  1. Misuse of clients funds,
  2. Non-reconciliationof securities,
  3. Submission of incorrect data towards weekly monetary clients funds,

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Stampede Capital Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STAMPEDE CAPITAL LIMITED
05:04aSTAMPEDE CAPITAL : Awarding orders/contract
PU
05:04aSTAMPEDE CAPITAL : Awarding orders/contract
PU
08/12Stampede Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
05/26Stampede Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31..
CI
05/26Stampede Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/20STAMPEDE CAPITAL : General updates
PU
02/14Stampede Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
2021Stampede Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months..
CI
2021Stampede Capital Limited announced that it expects to receive INR 6.899904 million in f..
CI
2021STAMPEDE CAPITAL : Forms New Fintech Subsidiary
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 97,6 M 1,23 M 1,23 M
Net income 2021 -9,97 M -0,13 M -0,13 M
Net Debt 2021 29,2 M 0,37 M 0,37 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 200 M 2,51 M 2,51 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,49x
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,4%
Chart STAMPEDE CAPITAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Stampede Capital Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonna Venkata T. Rao Managing Director & Executive Director
Renduchintala Sri Prasad Chief Financial Officer
Anil Thakur Independent Non-Executive Director
Anjaneyulu Kandukuri Head-Information Technology
Abhishek Jain Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAMPEDE CAPITAL LIMITED-10.26%3
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.-25.34%44 962
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD.-18.50%17 637
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.-32.98%16 568
XP INC.-25.78%11 945
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.-7.59%10 502