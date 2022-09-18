Advanced search
    531723   INE224E01028

STAMPEDE CAPITAL LIMITED

(531723)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-15
0.5500 INR   -3.51%
08/19STAMPEDE CAPITAL : Awarding orders/contract
PU
08/19STAMPEDE CAPITAL : Awarding orders/contract
PU
08/12Stampede Capital Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Stampede Capital : Price movement

09/18/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Date: September 18, 2022

To,

Mr. Binoy Yohannan

Associate Vice President,

Surveillance Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G d

Block Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400051, Maharashtra, India.

Symbol: STAMPEDE / SCAPDVR

SUBJECT: CLARIFICATION ON PRICE MOVEMENT SOUGHT BY NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED ("NSE").

REFERENCE: E-MAIL DATED SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 VIDE REF. NO. NSE/CM/SURVEILLANCE/12314.

With reference to vide E-mail dated September 16, 2022, seeking clarification on the movement in the price of Stampede Capital Limited security across Exchanges, in the recent past, we hereby submit that the company has always disclosed to the stock exchange(s) all the material information and events, which might have a bearing on the operations/ performance of the company including all necessary disclosures in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") within the stipulated time.

We hereby further submit that the movement in the share price is purely market-driven and may be a combination of various factors including market conditions. The management of the company is in no way connected with the movement in the price of the shares.

We would like to reiterate that the Company always has and will continue to adhere to the compliances required under the Listing Regulations and other applicable laws.

The above clarification may please be taken on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of STAMPEDE CAPITAL LIMITED

VENKATA

Digitally signed by VENKATA TIRUPATI RAO JONNA

DN: c=IN, postalCode=500055, st=TELANGANA,

l=HYDERABAD, o=Personal,

serialNumber=2a588a30affcca7c5dc97f7838f7146e

TIRUPATI

9cd9035528b0ffd36188114fe11bb63d,

pseudonym=962cac17a45e4e2aba61c169e01b39a

a,

2.5.4.20=5b51916d3c615ebe751bd96d6ec5c4897e

RAO JONNA

be0d8a83aefc6d9374bf2ac07ec981,

email=TIRU_HASSU@YAHOO.CO.IN, cn=VENKATA

TIRUPATI RAO JONNA

Date: 2022.09.18 13:37:48 +05'30'

Jonna Venkata Tirupati Rao

Managing Director

DIN: 07125471

Place: Hyderabad

REGISTERED OFFICE:KURA Towers, 10th Floor, D. No. 1-11-254 & 1-11-255 S.P. Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad-

500016, Telangana, India.

CIN:L67120TG1995PLC020170

WEBSITE: https://www.stampedecap.com/EMAIL ID: cs@stampedecap.com

CONTACT:040-69086900/84

Disclaimer

Stampede Capital Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2022 08:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
