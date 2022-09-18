Stampede Capital : Price movement

Date: September 18, 2022

To,

Mr. Binoy Yohannan

Associate Vice President,

Surveillance Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G d

Block Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400051, Maharashtra, India.

Symbol: STAMPEDE / SCAPDVR

SUBJECT: CLARIFICATION ON PRICE MOVEMENT SOUGHT BY NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED ("NSE").

REFERENCE: E-MAIL DATED SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 VIDE REF. NO. NSE/CM/SURVEILLANCE/12314.

With reference to vide E-mail dated September 16, 2022, seeking clarification on the movement in the price of Stampede Capital Limited security across Exchanges, in the recent past, we hereby submit that the company has always disclosed to the stock exchange(s) all the material information and events, which might have a bearing on the operations/ performance of the company including all necessary disclosures in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") within the stipulated time.

We hereby further submit that the movement in the share price is purely market-driven and may be a combination of various factors including market conditions. The management of the company is in no way connected with the movement in the price of the shares.

We would like to reiterate that the Company always has and will continue to adhere to the compliances required under the Listing Regulations and other applicable laws.

The above clarification may please be taken on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of STAMPEDE CAPITAL LIMITED

VENKATA Digitally signed by VENKATA TIRUPATI RAO JONNA DN: c=IN, postalCode=500055, st=TELANGANA, l=HYDERABAD, o=Personal, serialNumber=2a588a30affcca7c5dc97f7838f7146e TIRUPATI 9cd9035528b0ffd36188114fe11bb63d, pseudonym=962cac17a45e4e2aba61c169e01b39a a, 2.5.4.20=5b51916d3c615ebe751bd96d6ec5c4897e RAO JONNA be0d8a83aefc6d9374bf2ac07ec981, email=TIRU_HASSU@YAHOO.CO.IN, cn=VENKATA TIRUPATI RAO JONNA Date: 2022.09.18 13:37:48 +05'30'

Jonna Venkata Tirupati Rao

Managing Director

DIN: 07125471

Place: Hyderabad

REGISTERED OFFICE:KURA Towers, 10th Floor, D. No. 1-11-254 & 1-11-255 S.P. Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad-

500016, Telangana, India.

CIN:L67120TG1995PLC020170

WEBSITE: https://www.stampedecap.com/EMAIL ID: cs@stampedecap.com

CONTACT:040-69086900/84