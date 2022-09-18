Stampede Capital : Price movement

Date: September 18, 2022
To,
Mr. Binoy Yohannan
Associate Vice President,
Surveillance Department,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Exchange Plaza 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1, G d
Block Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),
Mumbai - 400051, Maharashtra, India.
Symbol: STAMPEDE / SCAPDVR
SUBJECT: CLARIFICATION ON PRICE MOVEMENT SOUGHT BY NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED ("NSE").
REFERENCE: E-MAIL DATED SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 VIDE REF. NO. NSE/CM/SURVEILLANCE/12314.
With reference to vide E-mail dated September 16, 2022, seeking clarification on the movement in the price of Stampede Capital Limited security across Exchanges, in the recent past, we hereby submit that the company has always disclosed to the stock exchange(s) all the material information and events, which might have a bearing on the operations/ performance of the company including all necessary disclosures in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") within the stipulated time.
We hereby further submit that the movement in the share price is purely market-driven and may be a combination of various factors including market conditions. The management of the company is in no way connected with the movement in the price of the shares.
We would like to reiterate that the Company always has and will continue to adhere to the compliances required under the Listing Regulations and other applicable laws.
The above clarification may please be taken on record.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of STAMPEDE CAPITAL LIMITED
Jonna Venkata Tirupati Rao
Managing Director
DIN: 07125471
Place: Hyderabad
REGISTERED OFFICE:KURA Towers, 10th Floor, D. No. 1-11-254 & 1-11-255 S.P. Road, Begumpet, Hyderabad-
500016, Telangana, India.
CIN:L67120TG1995PLC020170
WEBSITE: https://www.stampedecap.com/EMAIL ID: cs@stampedecap.com
CONTACT:040-69086900/84