    SDI   CA8528131045

STAMPEDE DRILLING INC.

(SDI)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:19 2022-10-31 pm EDT
0.3300 CAD   -1.49%
Stampede Drilling : Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
10/06Stampede drilling inc. announces grant of stock options
AQ
08/24Stampede Drilling Buy Rating Maintained at Stifel FirstEnergy Following Fleet Expansion; Price Target Raised to C$0.70
MT
Stampede Drilling : Announces Grant of Stock Options

10/31/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
DATE: October 5, 2022

STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ANNOUNCES GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

CALGARY, ALBERTA - Stampede Drilling Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX-V:SDI) announces that on October 5, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Corporation granted 6,720,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") to certain directors and officers of the

Corporation. Additional Options were also issued to certain employees. The Options carry a five-year term and are subject to vesting as to one quarter on the day of the grant and one quarter on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of the grant at an exercise price of $0.32 per share. The grant of Options is subject to applicable stock exchange and regulatory approvals.

Chair of the Board, Elson McDougald, commented "The Stampede Team have demonstrated exceptional performance over the course of 2022, including consummating accretive acquisitions and associated financings which continue to advance Stampede's short and long-term business objectives. These option issuances reflect the Board's appreciation of the efforts contributed by all, and further align directors, officers and employees with the strategic plans of the Corporation go-forward."

For further information, please contact:

Lyle Whitmarsh

President & Chief Executive Officer

Stampede Drilling Inc.

Tel: (403) 984-5042

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Stampede Drilling Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 18:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
