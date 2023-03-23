Stampede Drilling : Audited Consolidated Financials

As at and for the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
MANAGEMENT'S REPORT
The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Stampede Drilling Inc. (the "Corporation") and all other financial and operating information contained in the report are the responsibility of management. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies detailed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.
Management is also responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal controls over the Corporation's financial reporting. The Corporation's internal control system has been designed and maintained to provide reasonable assurance that assets are properly safeguarded and that the financial records are sufficiently and well maintained to provide relevant, timely and reliable information to management.
External auditors, appointed by the shareholders, have independently examined the consolidated financial statements. They have performed such tests they deem necessary to enable them to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements.
The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has discussed the consolidated financial statements, including the notes thereto, with management and the external auditors. The Board of Directors has approved the consolidated financial statements on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.
Signed "Lyle Whitmarsh"
Signed "Jeff Schab"
President, Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
and Chairman of the Board
March 16, 2023
March 16, 2023
Stampede Drilling Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
December 31,
December 31,
(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Note
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
703
665
Trade and other receivables
15
13,908
6,773
Prepaid expenses and deposits
315
213
Total Current Assets
14,926
7,651
Non-Current Assets
Property and equipment
9
87,047
42,289
Investment in equity securities
8
4,000
-
Right-of-use assets
4
1,846
354
Goodwill
10
461
461
Total Non-Current Assets
93,354
43,104
Total Assets
108,280
50,755
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
15
7,652
2,574
Demand Facility
11
6,794
6,998
BDC Loan
11
1,500
400
Term Loan
11
931
-
Convertible debentures
12
2,380
-
Lease liabilities
5
433
157
Other liabilities
15
63
47
Total Current Liabilities
19,753
10,176
Non-Current Liabilities
BDC Loan
11
-
1,500
Convertible debentures
12
-
2,532
Term Loan
11
8,575
-
Lease liabilities
5
1,403
234
Other liabilities
15
72
134
Total Non-Current Liabilities
10,050
4,400
Total Liabilities
29,803
14,576
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital
13
87,194
62,220
Contributed surplus
8,135
4,688
Equity component of convertible debentures
12
43
46
Accumulated other comprehensive income
932
908
Accumulated deficit
(23,473)
(31,683)
Total Shareholders' Equity
72,831
36,179
Non-controlling interest
7
5,646
-
Total Equity
78,477
36,179
Total Liabilities and Equity
108,280
50,755
Note 21 Commitments and Contractual Obligations
Note 22 Subsequent Event
Signed "Thane Russell"
Signed "Murray Hinz"
Director
Director
See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements.
Stampede Drilling Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Twelve months ended
December 31,
(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share
amounts)
Note
2022
2021
Revenue
3
66,879
32,163
Cost of sales:
Direct operating expenses
19
44,564
20,135
Depreciation of property and equipment
9
4,484
4,165
49,048
24,300
Income from operations
17,831
7,863
Expenses
Administrative
2,881
1,492
Salaries and benefits
4,129
2,175
Share based payments
14
1,029
515
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
4
263
321
8,302
4,503
Income before finance costs and other income (expense)
9,529
3,360
Gain on asset disposals
530
301
Finance costs
16
(1,246)
(670)
Other income
9
101
Foreign exchange loss
(3)
(30)
Transaction costs
(609)
(210)
Net income from operations before taxes
8,210
2,852
Current tax expense
20
-
-
Deferred tax expense (recovery)
20
-
-
Total income tax
-
-
Net income
8,210
2,852
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or
loss:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
24
26
Total comprehensive income
8,234
2,878
Basic income per share
6
$0.05
$0.02
Diluted income per share
6
$0.05
$0.02
See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements
Stampede Drilling Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Equity
Accumulated
Component of
Other
Non-
Share Capital
Contributed
Convertible
Comprehensive
Controlling
Total
Shares
Amount
Surplus
Debenture
Income
Interest
Deficit
Equity
Note
(000's)
$
$
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at January 1, 2021
132,091
62,194
4,184
46
882
-
(34,535)
32,771
Share based payments expense
14
-
-
515
-
-
-
-
515
Stock options exercised
13
80
15
-
-
-
-
-
15
Stock option value of exercised options
13
11
(11)
-
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
26
-
2,852
2,878
Balance as at December 31, 2021
132,171
62,220
4,688
46
908
-
(31,683)
36,179
Share based payments expense
14
-
-
1,029
-
-
-
-
1,029
Adjustment to carrying amount of non-
controlling interest
7
-
-
2,540
-
-
5,646
-
8,186
Stock options exercised
13
608
127
-
-
-
-
-
127
Stock option value of exercised options
13
-
122
(122)
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of common shares
13
83,202
26,625
-
-
-
-
-
26,625
Share issuance costs
13
-
(2,100)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,100)
Convertible debenture conversion
13
952
200
-
(3)
-
-
-
197
Comprehensive income for the period
-
-
-
-
24
-
8,210
8,234
Balance as at December 31, 2022
216,933
87,194
8,135
43
932
5,646
(23,473)
78,477
See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements
