Stampede Drilling : Audited Consolidated Financials

As at and for the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT

The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Stampede Drilling Inc. (the "Corporation") and all other financial and operating information contained in the report are the responsibility of management. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies detailed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Management is also responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal controls over the Corporation's financial reporting. The Corporation's internal control system has been designed and maintained to provide reasonable assurance that assets are properly safeguarded and that the financial records are sufficiently and well maintained to provide relevant, timely and reliable information to management.

External auditors, appointed by the shareholders, have independently examined the consolidated financial statements. They have performed such tests they deem necessary to enable them to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has discussed the consolidated financial statements, including the notes thereto, with management and the external auditors. The Board of Directors has approved the consolidated financial statements on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

Signed "Lyle Whitmarsh" Signed "Jeff Schab" President, Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the Board March 16, 2023 March 16, 2023

