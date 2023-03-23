Advanced search
STAMPEDE DRILLING INC.

Stampede Drilling : Audited Consolidated Financials

03/23/2023
Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of

Stampede Drilling Inc.

As at and for the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT

The accompanying consolidated financial statements of Stampede Drilling Inc. (the "Corporation") and all other financial and operating information contained in the report are the responsibility of management. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting policies detailed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board.

Management is also responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal controls over the Corporation's financial reporting. The Corporation's internal control system has been designed and maintained to provide reasonable assurance that assets are properly safeguarded and that the financial records are sufficiently and well maintained to provide relevant, timely and reliable information to management.

External auditors, appointed by the shareholders, have independently examined the consolidated financial statements. They have performed such tests they deem necessary to enable them to express an opinion on these consolidated financial statements.

The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has discussed the consolidated financial statements, including the notes thereto, with management and the external auditors. The Board of Directors has approved the consolidated financial statements on the recommendation of the Audit Committee.

Signed "Lyle Whitmarsh"

Signed "Jeff Schab"

President, Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

and Chairman of the Board

March 16, 2023

March 16, 2023

2 | P a g e

Stampede Drilling Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

December 31,

December 31,

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Note

2022

2021

Assets

Current Assets

Cash

703

665

Trade and other receivables

15

13,908

6,773

Prepaid expenses and deposits

315

213

Total Current Assets

14,926

7,651

Non-Current Assets

Property and equipment

9

87,047

42,289

Investment in equity securities

8

4,000

-

Right-of-use assets

4

1,846

354

Goodwill

10

461

461

Total Non-Current Assets

93,354

43,104

Total Assets

108,280

50,755

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

15

7,652

2,574

Demand Facility

11

6,794

6,998

BDC Loan

11

1,500

400

Term Loan

11

931

-

Convertible debentures

12

2,380

-

Lease liabilities

5

433

157

Other liabilities

15

63

47

Total Current Liabilities

19,753

10,176

Non-Current Liabilities

BDC Loan

11

-

1,500

Convertible debentures

12

-

2,532

Term Loan

11

8,575

-

Lease liabilities

5

1,403

234

Other liabilities

15

72

134

Total Non-Current Liabilities

10,050

4,400

Total Liabilities

29,803

14,576

Shareholders' Equity

Share capital

13

87,194

62,220

Contributed surplus

8,135

4,688

Equity component of convertible debentures

12

43

46

Accumulated other comprehensive income

932

908

Accumulated deficit

(23,473)

(31,683)

Total Shareholders' Equity

72,831

36,179

Non-controlling interest

7

5,646

-

Total Equity

78,477

36,179

Total Liabilities and Equity

108,280

50,755

Note 21 Commitments and Contractual Obligations

Note 22 Subsequent Event

Signed "Thane Russell"

Signed "Murray Hinz"

Director

Director

See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements.

3 | P a g e

Stampede Drilling Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Twelve months ended

December 31,

(Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share

amounts)

Note

2022

2021

Revenue

3

66,879

32,163

Cost of sales:

Direct operating expenses

19

44,564

20,135

Depreciation of property and equipment

9

4,484

4,165

49,048

24,300

Income from operations

17,831

7,863

Expenses

Administrative

2,881

1,492

Salaries and benefits

4,129

2,175

Share based payments

14

1,029

515

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

4

263

321

8,302

4,503

Income before finance costs and other income (expense)

9,529

3,360

Gain on asset disposals

530

301

Finance costs

16

(1,246)

(670)

Other income

9

101

Foreign exchange loss

(3)

(30)

Transaction costs

(609)

(210)

Net income from operations before taxes

8,210

2,852

Current tax expense

20

-

-

Deferred tax expense (recovery)

20

-

-

Total income tax

-

-

Net income

8,210

2,852

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or

loss:

Foreign currency translation adjustment

24

26

Total comprehensive income

8,234

2,878

Basic income per share

6

$0.05

$0.02

Diluted income per share

6

$0.05

$0.02

See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements

4 | P a g e

Stampede Drilling Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Stated in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Equity

Accumulated

Component of

Other

Non-

Share Capital

Contributed

Convertible

Comprehensive

Controlling

Total

Shares

Amount

Surplus

Debenture

Income

Interest

Deficit

Equity

Note

(000's)

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at January 1, 2021

132,091

62,194

4,184

46

882

-

(34,535)

32,771

Share based payments expense

14

-

-

515

-

-

-

-

515

Stock options exercised

13

80

15

-

-

-

-

-

15

Stock option value of exercised options

13

11

(11)

-

-

-

-

-

Comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

26

-

2,852

2,878

Balance as at December 31, 2021

132,171

62,220

4,688

46

908

-

(31,683)

36,179

Share based payments expense

14

-

-

1,029

-

-

-

-

1,029

Adjustment to carrying amount of non-

controlling interest

7

-

-

2,540

-

-

5,646

-

8,186

Stock options exercised

13

608

127

-

-

-

-

-

127

Stock option value of exercised options

13

-

122

(122)

-

-

-

-

-

Issuance of common shares

13

83,202

26,625

-

-

-

-

-

26,625

Share issuance costs

13

-

(2,100)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,100)

Convertible debenture conversion

13

952

200

-

(3)

-

-

-

197

Comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

24

-

8,210

8,234

Balance as at December 31, 2022

216,933

87,194

8,135

43

932

5,646

(23,473)

78,477

See accompanying notes to these consolidated financial statements

5 | P a g e

Disclaimer

Stampede Drilling Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 21:39:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
