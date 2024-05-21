Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV: STMP) (FSE: TMP) ("Stamper" or the "Company") Is delighted to inform shareholders that a revised NI 43-101 technical report has been filed on Sedar+ for the Company's wholly owned copper asset at Redonda. Shareholders are invited to access the report through Sedar+ as well as our corporate website (later this week).

Comments from President and CEO Bryson Goodwin:

"As I read the newest copper forecast, I am delighted with our timing as a company with high grade copper assets such as Redonda. With the forecasted increase in the price of copper to reach $6.80 per lb in 2025, Stamper now presents an even more compelling opportunity to invest in a copper exploration company with assets in safe and reliable jurisdictions. The continued increase in the cost of physical copper is a clear indication of the underlying nature of this essential global energy metal.

I am pleased to let shareholders know that the newest version of our NI 43-101 technical report is available for review. There will be additional updates in the coming days and weeks on the Company and our exciting projects.

I invite shareholders to reach out to me with any questions you may have."

About Redonda:

The project comprises 9 claims totalling 2746.46ha and is located 40km northeast of Campbell River, BC. Redonda is easily accessed with year-round regularly scheduled barge service out of Campbell River via Marinelink. Access from Redonda Bay is by 5km of recently upgraded logging road. Logging is ongoing and assures a well-maintained complex of forest service roads across the claims. Work proceeded in 2021 under a Letter of Support from the Klahoose First Nation within their Traditional Territory and Free Use Permit, Drill Permit and IP Exemption from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (EMLI).

The regional setting of the Redonda property is part of the Coast Suture Zone between the Wrangellia Terrane and the Coast Plutonic Complex. In the claims area, Early Cretaceous dioritic intrusive rocks of the Coast Plutonic Complex have been intruded by at least three later intrusive units, including a quartz plug, previously interpreted wide hornblende dike which is locally brecciated over its 600 meter exposed length and several smaller feldspar dikes which cut dioritic rocks near the southwest margin of the previously interpreted hornblende-rich body. Higher concentrations of copper-molybdenum mineralization are closely associated with the hornblende dike, particularly in areas where it has been brecciated. The geological setting of the mineralization on the Redonda mineral claims share a number of features similar to those observed at the OKover copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit located 34 km to the southeast, north of Powell River and the Gambier Copper deposit in Howe Sound.

About Stamper Oil & Gas

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV: STMP) is an "Energy Commodity Focused" resource company, seeking to acquire interests in mineral and/or oil & gas resource properties focused on energy creation, storage or delivery. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value by evaluating and developing future prospects into commercially viable assets.

As part of our commitment to transparency, we encourage all shareholders to review the original New Releases, readily available on Sedar+.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Bryson Goodwin"

Bryson Goodwin, President & CEO

Chairman of Board of Directors

