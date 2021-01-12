Log in
STAMPS.COM INC.

(STMP)
Metapack : to Lead Shipping Services for HelloFresh

01/12/2021 | 02:31am EST
World’s leading meal kit company goes live with Metapack’s Delivery Manager across Europe

Metapack, the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, today announced that the world’s leading meal kit company, HelloFresh has chosen Metapack’s Delivery Manager to lead its shipping services across UK, Germany and Austria. The partnership enables HelloFresh to easily access the world’s largest carrier network from a single integration, automate its selection of delivery services and quickly generate labels and customs documents, ready for shipping across multiple geographies.

Access to 400+ carriers and 4,900+ delivery service

Metapack’s Delivery Manager allows HelloFresh to fulfil on its delivery promise to consumers while reducing operational processing times. By providing access to its library of 400+ carriers via a single integration, Metapack removes the need for costly and complicated carrier onboarding processes. Using Delivery Manager, HelloFresh is able to intelligently select the right delivery service for each order, and quickly generate carrier compliant labels and customs documents for 4,900+ delivery services.

"Getting the right technology in place is crucial when it comes to fulfilling on our delivery promise to consumers,” said Alex Wright, Director of Product at HelloFresh. “Metapack’s Delivery Manager platform provides us with access to different carriers across multiple geographies and reduces the complexities of setting up new services. From an operational perspective, we’ve been able to both reduce the manifesting speed of consignments, and onboard new carriers more efficiently - critical as our business continues to scale and expand,” finished Wright.

Increased speed and availability

By leveraging Metapack’s technology, HelloFresh is able to provide its consumers with seamless delivery experiences. Utilizing Delivery Manager, HelloFresh is able to automate its selection of delivery services, use intelligent carrier allocation to select the best carrier based on availability and requirements, and quickly generate the right labels and customs documents for shipping, speeding up its warehouse operations.

“HelloFresh is one of the most exciting brands operating in the world today, and we’re thrilled they’ve chosen Metapack to lead their shipping services as they continue to grow their business,” said Bruce Fair, CRO at Metapack. “Metapack’s Delivery Manager provides HelloFresh with easy access to the world’s largest carrier library while removing the headaches that are usually associated with carrier onboarding, maintenance and management. Using Metapack, they’re able to focus their energy on serving the needs of their customers, while leaving the operational shipping processes to us,” continued Fair.

To find out more about Metapack’s Delivery Manager and how it can help your business manage its shipping ecosystem, please visit: https://www.metapack.com/en_gb/shipping/

About Metapack

Founded in 1999, Metapack helps eCommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers’ growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and optimizing operational efficiency. Metapack’s SaaS solution offers a wide range of personalized delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified return procedures, through a catalogue of 400+ carriers and 4,900+ services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than 550 million packages are sent annually by any of the world’s leading eCommerce retailers. Metapack is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP).

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France and Denmark. In Q3 2020, HelloFresh delivered over 162 million meals and reached five million active customers. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris and Copenhagen.


© Business Wire 2021
