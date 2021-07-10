Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Stamps.com Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STMP   US8528572006

STAMPS.COM INC.

(STMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STAMPS.COM INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Stamps.com Inc. - STMP

07/10/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Stamps.com Inc. (NasdaqGS: STMP) to Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Stamps.com will receive $330.00 in cash for each share of Stamps.com that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-stmp/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STAMPS.COM INC.
04:16pSTAMPS.COM INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
07/09STAMPS.COM INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statemen..
AQ
07/09CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Rally to New Records; Cyclicals Lead as Bond Yields Bou..
MT
07/09STAMPS.COM INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/09Stamps.com, Greenbrier rise; Dominion falls
AQ
07/09SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Firmer Near The Close
MT
07/09SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Stamps.com Inc.
PR
07/09SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Higher Friday Afternoon
MT
07/09Equities Rally Midday, Financials Lead as Bond Yields Rebound
MT
07/09MIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Rally, Financials Lead as Bond Yields Rebound
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 776 M - -
Net income 2021 106 M - -
Net Debt 2021 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 916 M 5 916 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,30x
EV / Sales 2022 7,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 482
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart STAMPS.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Stamps.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAMPS.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 324,23 $
Average target price 321,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kenneth Thomas McBride Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Carberry Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Bourgoine Chief Technology Officer
G. Bradford Jones Independent Director
Mohan P. Ananda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STAMPS.COM INC.65.26%3 742
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.52%733 618
NETFLIX, INC.-0.88%233 704
PROSUS N.V.-12.45%158 251
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.78%97 148
AIRBNB, INC.1.93%91 048