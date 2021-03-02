Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Stamps.com Inc.    STMP

STAMPS.COM INC.

(STMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stamps.com : Doubles Current Share Repurchase Program to $120 Million

03/02/2021 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stamps.com® (Nasdaq: STMP) today announced that on February 26, 2021 the Company increased its current share repurchase plan in response to increased market volatility. The amended plan may repurchase up to $120 million of stock through the plan's expiration in August 2021 versus the previously authorized amount of up to $60 million.

For more information, please visit https://investor.stamps.com or call Stamps.com Investor Relations at (310) 482-5830.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com (NASDAQ: STMP) is the leading provider of postage online and shipping software solutions to customers including consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprises, and high volume shippers. Stamps.com offers solutions that help businesses run their shipping operations more smoothly and function more successfully under the brand names Stamps.com, Endicia®, Metapack®, ShipEngine®, ShippingEasy®, ShipStation®, and ShipWorks®. Stamps.com’s family of brands provides seamless access to mailing and shipping services through integrations with more than 500 unique partner applications.

Share Repurchase Timing

The timing of share repurchases, if any, and the number of shares to be bought at any one time will depend on factors including market conditions and the Company’s compliance with the covenants in its Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. Share repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market or in negotiated transactions at the Company’s discretion in compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company’s purchase of any of its shares may be subject to limitations imposed on such purchases by applicable securities laws and regulations and the rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market.

"Safe Harbor" Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, and may relate to future events or the Company’s anticipated results, business strategies or capital requirements, among other things, all of which involve risks and uncertainties. You can identify many (but not all) such forward-looking statements by looking for words such as “assumes,” “approximates,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “seeks,” “intends,” “plans,” “could,” “would,” “may” or other similar expressions. Important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, are detailed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made from time to time by Stamps.com, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Matters described in forward-looking statements may also be affected by other known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting our investor relations website at www.stamps.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Stamps.com undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Trademarks

Stamps.com, the Stamps.com logo, Endicia, Metapack, ShipEngine, ShippingEasy, ShipStation and ShipWorks, are registered trademarks of Stamps.com Inc. and its subsidiaries. All other brands and names used in this release are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about STAMPS.COM INC.
08:34aSTAMPS.COM  : Doubles Current Share Repurchase Program to $120 Million
BU
02/26STAMPS COM  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
02/18SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Evade Broader Thursday Markets Slide
MT
02/17STAMPS.COM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/17STAMPS COM  : Q4 Results Top Street View as EPS Almost Doubles; Repurchases $20...
MT
02/17STAMPS.COM INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
02/17STAMPS COM  : Earnings Flash (STMP) STAMPS.COM Reports Q4 EPS $4.13, vs. Street ..
MT
02/17STAMPS COM  : Earnings Flash (STMP) STAMPS.COM Reports Q4 Revenue $206M, vs. Str..
MT
02/17STAMPS.COM  : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
02/01STAMPS.COM  : Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call Invitation
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 741 M - -
Net income 2020 159 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 597 M 3 597 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,85x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 482
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart STAMPS.COM INC.
Duration : Period :
Stamps.com Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STAMPS.COM INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 372,50 $
Last Close Price 195,78 $
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 90,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 73,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kenneth Thomas McBride Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeff Carberry Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Bourgoine Chief Technology Officer
G. Bradford Jones Independent Director
Mohan P. Ananda Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STAMPS.COM INC.-0.21%3 597
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED23.58%855 767
NETFLIX, INC.-0.35%243 876
PROSUS N.V.13.29%195 093
AIRBNB, INC.33.80%117 702
NASPERS LIMITED20.85%102 753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ