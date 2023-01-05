Advanced search
    SBIC   KE0000000091

STANBIC HOLDINGS PLC

(SBIC)
End-of-day quote Nairobi Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-02
102.00 KES    0.00%
Kenya private sector activity rises in December -PMI
RE
New Report Details Billion Dollar Scam in Massive Bank Credit Programme
AQ
Stanbic Records U.S.$40 Million Transactions Via Its East Africa Borderless Platform
AQ
Kenya private sector activity rises in December -PMI

01/05/2023 | 02:33am EST
General view of the central business district in Nairobi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's private sector activity picked up for a second month in a row in December, helped by easing inflation, increased demand and favourable weather, a survey showed on Thursday.

The S&P Global Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) jumped to 51.6 in December from 50.9 a month earlier. Readings above 50.0 signal growth in business activity, while those below that point to a contraction.

"Firms that saw a rise in activity cited higher sales, increased marketing, favourable weather conditions and slowing inflationary pressures," S&P Global said in comments accompanying the survey.

The survey showed business activity improved in the agriculture, manufacturing and wholesale and retail sectors, while it fell in services and construction.

Inflation eased to 9.1% year-on-year in December from 9.5% a month earlier, data from the statistics office showed.

"Moderate inflation is likely to be one of the few positive factors in the second half of 2023, with fewer supply chain disruptions, favourable weather conditions and lower energy prices," Mulalo Madula, an economist at Stanbic Bank, which is involved in the survey, said.

"However, idiosyncratic factors, including taxes, are likely to dislocate inflation in the first half of the year."

(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
Managers and Directors
Patrick Mweheire Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kitili Mbathi Chairman
Ruth Theddesia Ngobi Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Nderitu Gethi Independent Non-Executive Director
Dorcas Florence Kombo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANBIC HOLDINGS PLC0.00%326
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%144 486
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.34%67 525
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.2.73%53 408
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.75%48 057
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)0.83%46 201