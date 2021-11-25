Log in
STANBIC IBTC : COMMENCEMENT OF CLOSED PERIOD AND NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

11/25/2021 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC

Commencement of Closed Period and Notice of a Meeting of the Board of Directors

Lagos, 25 November 2021

In accordance with the provisions of Rule 17.18(b) Rulebook of Nigerian Exchange Limited 2015, Issuers' Rules, we would like to notify NGX Regulation Limited and the investing public that the closed period for Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC ("the Company") will commence with effect from 01 December 2021 and the closed period will continue to be in place until the full year 2021 Audited Financial Statements of the Company are released.

We would also like to note that in accordance with the Listings Rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited as well as the Company's Internal Personal Account Trading Policy, we have advised all insiders of the Company (embargoed individuals) that they are prohibited from trading in the shares of the Company during the closed period.

Pursuant to the above and in accordance with the provisions of Rule 19.2(b) of the Issuers' Rules , relating to Board Meetings and General Meetings of Issuers, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to hold on Thursday 03 February 2022 at 10:00am. The meeting will discuss amongst other items, the Company's Consolidated and Separate Audited Financial Statements for the year ending 31 December 2021 as well as a proposed dividend.

Signed

Chidi Okezie

Company Secretary

I.B.T.C. Place Walter Carrington Crescent / P.O. Box 71707 Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria

Telephone: +234-1- 4227000. +234-1- 4488900 Facsimile: 234-1- 2806998 www.stanbicibtc.com

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC RC 1018051

Directors: Basil Omiyi CON (Chairman) Demola Sogunle (Chief Executive) Kunle Adedeji (Executive) F. Ajogwu (SAN) S. David-Borha N. Edozien I. L. Esiri B.J. Kruger* B. Manu S. Suleiman N. Uwaje

*South African

Disclaimer

Stanbic IBTC Bank plc published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 13:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
