Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC

Commencement of Closed Period and Notice of a Meeting of the Board of Directors

Lagos, 28 May 2024

In accordance with the provisions of Rule 17.18(b) of the Rulebook of Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Rules), Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC ("the Company") would like to notify its shareholders and Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) that the Company's closed period will commence with effect from 01 June 2024. The closed period will continue to be in place until 24 hours after the Half Year AuditedFinancial Statements of the Company are released to NGX.

Please note that in accordance with the above Rules as well as the Company's Internal Personal Account Trading Policy, we have advised all the Company's Insiders that they are prohibited from trading in the shares of the Company during the closed period.

Pursuant to the above and in accordance with the provisions of Rule 19.2(b) of the NGX's Rulebook 2015, Issuers' Rules relating to Board Meetings and General Meetings of Issuers, a meeting of the Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC is scheduled to hold on Friday, 02 August 2024 at 10:00am. The meeting will discuss amongst other items, the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the Half Year ending 30 June 2024 as well as a proposed interim dividend.

Signed

Chidi Okezie

Company Secretary

