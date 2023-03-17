STANBIC IBTC : CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT

|
Corporate Actions Announcement
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31 December 2022
A Final Dividend of N2.00 (Two Naira) per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, that is,
N25,913,994,326.00, subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax and
approval, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of
Proposed Dividend
Members as at the close of business on Monday 03 April 2023.
Proposed Bonus
NIL
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Tuesday 04 April to Wednesday
Closure of Register
12 April 2023 (Taking Account of the Easter Public Holidays).
Qualification Date
Monday 03 April 2023
On Friday 26 May 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose
names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Monday 03
April 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the
Payment Date
Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also
available on our Registrars website: https://firstregistrarsnigeria.com/download-
E-Dividend Registration
forms/, complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants and
Share
unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrars.
The Company's 11th Annual General Meeting will be held at Eko Hotel & Suites,
Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island Lagos, on Thursday 25 May 2023 at
Date of General Meeting
10.00 a.m.
First Registrars & Investor Services Limited: Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu,
|
Lagos; phone number 01-2701078-9;E-mailinfo@firstregistrarsnigeria.com;
Registrar
website: www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com
Head, Investor Relations: Remilekun Ishola; Phone 01-422 7844; Email:
Investor Relations
Remilekun.Ishola@stanbicibtc.com
Telephone: +234-1- 4227000. +234-1- 4488900 Facsimile: 234-1- 2806998 www.stanbicibtc.com