STANBIC IBTC : CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT

Corporate Actions Announcement

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended 31 December 2022

A Final Dividend of N2.00 (Two Naira) per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, that is,

N25,913,994,326.00, subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax and

approval, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of

Proposed Dividend Members as at the close of business on Monday 03 April 2023.

Proposed Bonus NIL

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Tuesday 04 April to Wednesday

Closure of Register 12 April 2023 (Taking Account of the Easter Public Holidays).

Qualification Date Monday 03 April 2023

On Friday 26 May 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Monday 03

April 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the

Payment Date Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

available on our Registrars website: https://firstregistrarsnigeria.com/download-

E-Dividend Registration forms/, complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants and Share unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrars.

The Company's 11th Annual General Meeting will be held at Eko Hotel & Suites,

Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island Lagos, on Thursday 25 May 2023 at

Date of General Meeting 10.00 a.m.

First Registrars & Investor Services Limited: Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu,

Lagos; phone number 01-2701078-9;E-mailinfo@firstregistrarsnigeria.com;

Head, Investor Relations: Remilekun Ishola; Phone 01-422 7844; Email: