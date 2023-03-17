Advanced search
    STANBIC   NGSTANBIC003

STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC

(STANBIC)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-15
39.95 NGN   -0.12%
10:23aStanbic Ibtc : Corporate actions announcement
PU
07:52aStanbic Ibtc : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01/30Stanbic Ibtc : Report on compliance with the nigerian code of corporate governance for 31 december 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STANBIC IBTC : CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT

03/17/2023 | 10:23am EDT
Corporate Actions Announcement

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 December 2022

A Final Dividend of N2.00 (Two Naira) per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, that is,

N25,913,994,326.00, subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax and

approval, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of

Proposed Dividend

Members as at the close of business on Monday 03 April 2023.

Proposed Bonus

NIL

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Tuesday 04 April to Wednesday

Closure of Register

12 April 2023 (Taking Account of the Easter Public Holidays).

Qualification Date

Monday 03 April 2023

On Friday 26 May 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose

names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Monday 03

April 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the

Payment Date

Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available on our Registrars website: https://firstregistrarsnigeria.com/download-

E-Dividend Registration

forms/, complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants and

Share

unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrars.

The Company's 11th Annual General Meeting will be held at Eko Hotel & Suites,

Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island Lagos, on Thursday 25 May 2023 at

Date of General Meeting

10.00 a.m.

First Registrars & Investor Services Limited: Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu,

Lagos; phone number 01-2701078-9;E-mailinfo@firstregistrarsnigeria.com;

Registrar

website: www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com

Head, Investor Relations: Remilekun Ishola; Phone 01-422 7844; Email:

Investor Relations

Remilekun.Ishola@stanbicibtc.com

Dated this 17 day of March 2023

Chidi Okezie

Company Secretary

I.B.T.C. Place Walter Carrington Crescent / P.O. Box 71707 Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria

Telephone: +234-1- 4227000. +234-1- 4488900 Facsimile: 234-1- 2806998 www.stanbicibtc.com

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC RC 1018051

Directors: Basil Omiyi CON (Chairman) Demola Sogunle (Chief Executive) Kunle Adedeji (Executive) F. Ajogwu (SAN) S. David-Borha N. Edozien I. L. Esiri B.J. Kruger* B. Manu B. Omotowa S. Suleiman

  1. Uwaje *South African

Disclaimer

Stanbic IBTC Bank plc published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 14:22:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 249 B 540 M 540 M
Net income 2022 71 646 M 156 M 156 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,22x
Yield 2022 7,89%
Capitalization 518 B 1 125 M 1 125 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 2 974
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 39,95 NGN
Average target price 45,37 NGN
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Demola Sogunle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adekunle Adedeji Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Basil Omiyi Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Okechukwu Iroegbu Head-Information Technology
Ngozichukwuka Oluwatoyn Edozien Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC19.43%1 125
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.50%384 844
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-12.53%231 739
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%223 463
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.68%163 613
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.82%148 440