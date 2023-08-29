Corporate Actions Announcement

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

30 June 2023

An Interim Dividend of 1.50 (One Naira Fifty Kobo) per ordinary share of 50 kobo

each, that is, =N=19,435,495,744.50, subject to deduction of appropriate

withholding tax and regulatory approval, will be paid to shareholders whose

names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Tuesday

Proposed Dividend

12 September 2023.

Proposed Bonus

NIL

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Wednesday 13 September 2023

Closure of Register

to Wednesday 20 September 2023.

Qualification Date

Tuesday 12 September 2023

On Wednesday 27 September 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to

shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of

Trading on Tuesday 12 September 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend

registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their

Payment Date

Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available

on

our

Registrars

website:

E-Dividend

https://firstregistrarsnigeria.com/download-forms/,complete and submit to

Registration

the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants

and Share

unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrars.

First Registrars & Investor Services Limited: Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu,

Lagos; phone number 01-2701078-9;E-mailinfo@firstregistrarsnigeria.com;

Registrar

website:www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com

Head, Investor Relations: Remilekun Ishola; Phone 01-422 7844;

Investor Relations

Email: Remilekun.Ishola@stanbicibtc.com

Dated this 29 day of August 2023

Chidi Okezie

Company Secretary

I.B.T.C. Place Walter Carrington Crescent / P.O. Box 71707 Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria

Telephone: +234-1- 4227000. +234-1- 4488900 Facsimile: 234-1- 2806998 www.stanbicibtc.com

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC RC 1018051

Directors: Basil Omiyi CON (Chairman) Demola Sogunle (Chief Executive) Kunle Adedeji (Executive) F. Ajogwu (SAN) S. David-Borha I. L. Esiri B. Manu N. Nwuneli B. Omotowa Y. Sanni S. Suleiman N. Uwaje

