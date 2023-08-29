Corporate Actions Announcement
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
30 June 2023
An Interim Dividend of 1.50 (One Naira Fifty Kobo) per ordinary share of 50 kobo
each, that is, =N=19,435,495,744.50, subject to deduction of appropriate
withholding tax and regulatory approval, will be paid to shareholders whose
names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Tuesday
Proposed Dividend
12 September 2023.
Proposed Bonus
NIL
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Wednesday 13 September 2023
Closure of Register
to Wednesday 20 September 2023.
Qualification Date
Tuesday 12 September 2023
On Wednesday 27 September 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to
shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of
Trading on Tuesday 12 September 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend
registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their
Payment Date
Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also
available
on
our
Registrars
website:
E-Dividend
https://firstregistrarsnigeria.com/download-forms/,complete and submit to
Registration
the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants
and Share
unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrars.
First Registrars & Investor Services Limited: Plot 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu,
Lagos; phone number 01-2701078-9;E-mailinfo@firstregistrarsnigeria.com;
Registrar
website:www.firstregistrarsnigeria.com
Head, Investor Relations: Remilekun Ishola; Phone 01-422 7844;
Investor Relations
Email: Remilekun.Ishola@stanbicibtc.com
Dated this 29 day of August 2023
Chidi Okezie
Company Secretary
I.B.T.C. Place Walter Carrington Crescent / P.O. Box 71707 Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria
Telephone: +234-1- 4227000. +234-1- 4488900 Facsimile: 234-1- 2806998 www.stanbicibtc.com
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC RC 1018051
Directors: Basil Omiyi CON (Chairman) Demola Sogunle (Chief Executive) Kunle Adedeji (Executive) F. Ajogwu (SAN) S. David-Borha I. L. Esiri B. Manu N. Nwuneli B. Omotowa Y. Sanni S. Suleiman N. Uwaje
