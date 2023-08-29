Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC is a financial holding company. The Company offers a range of personal, business and commercial banking products. It operates through three segments: Business & Commercial clients (BCC), Wholesale Client (WC) and Consumer & High Net Worth client (CHNW). BCC segment provides broad based client solutions for a range of small- and medium-sized businesses as well as large commercial enterprises. The WC segment serves large companies (multinational, regional and domestic), governments, parastatals and institutional clients across Africa and internationally. The CHNW client segment is responsible for the end-to-end lifecycle of clients. CHNW services individual clients across Nigeria. It offers current, savings, and domiciliary accounts; personal loans, vehicle, and asset finance; MasterCard debit cards, visa credit cards; home loans; Internet banking; small and medium scale enterprise (SME) loans. Its specialized services include offshore banking.

Sector Banks