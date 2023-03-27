Advanced search
    STANBIC   NGSTANBIC003

STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC

(STANBIC)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
36.75 NGN    0.00%
06:38aStanbic Ibtc : Directorsdealings
PU
03/24Stanbic Ibtc : Board changes
PU
03/17Stanbic Ibtc : Corporate actions announcement
PU
STANBIC IBTC : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

03/27/2023
Lagos, 24 March 2023

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

DR DEMOLA SOGUNLE

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE, STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the Issuer

a)

Name

STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier 1

029200388A7S7Z510H57

3.

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

SHARES

ISIN: NG STANBIC 003

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1,521,117 UNITS OF STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC SHARES AT AN AVERAGE OF N37.05 PER SHARE

d)

Aggregate information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,521,117 units N37.05

e)

Date of Transaction

21 MARCH AND 24 MARCH 2023

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, Nigeria

Chidi Okezie

Company Secretary

1 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a unique global identifier of legal entities participating in financial transactions. These can be individuals, companies or government entities that participate in financial transactions. To get an LEI, please register via https://lei.cscs.ng/cscslei/lei-registration-process.php

I.B.T.C. Place Walter Carrington Crescent / P.O. Box 71707 Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria Telephone: +234-1- 4227000. +234-1- 4488900 Facsimile: 234-1- 2806998www.stanbicibtc.com

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC RC 1018051

Directors: Basil Omiyi CON (Chairman) Demola Sogunle (Chief Executive) Kunle Adedeji (Executive) F. Ajogwu (SAN) S. David-Borha I. L. Esiri B.J. Kruger* B. Manu S. N Nwuneli Suleiman N. Uwaje

*South African

Disclaimer

Stanbic IBTC Bank plc published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 10:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
