STANBIC IBTC : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

Lagos, 24 March 2023
Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders
|
1.
|
Details of the Director/Insider
|
a)
|
Name
|
DR DEMOLA SOGUNLE
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
CHIEF EXECUTIVE, STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
3
|
Details of the Issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier 1
|
029200388A7S7Z510H57
|
3.
|
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
SHARES
ISIN: NG STANBIC 003
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of Shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1,521,117 UNITS OF STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC SHARES AT AN AVERAGE OF N37.05 PER SHARE
|
d)
|
Aggregate information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,521,117 units N37.05
|
e)
|
Date of Transaction
|
21 MARCH AND 24 MARCH 2023
|
f)
|
Place of Transaction
|
Lagos, Nigeria
Chidi Okezie
Company Secretary
1 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a unique global identifier of legal entities participating in financial transactions. These can be individuals, companies or government entities that participate in financial transactions. To get an LEI, please register via https://lei.cscs.ng/cscslei/lei-registration-process.php
