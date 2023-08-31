Lagos, 31 August 2023
Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
SOLA DAVID-BORHA
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the Issuer
a)
Name
STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC
b)
Legal Entity Identifier 1
029200388A7S7Z510H57
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;
3.
(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
SHARES
Identification Code
ISIN: NG STANBIC 003
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
615,812 UNITS OF STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC SHARES AT AN
AVERAGE OF
N
63.21 PER SHARE
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
615,812 units
-
Price
N
63.21
e)
Date of Transaction
31 AUGUST 2023
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos, Nigeria
Chidi Okezie
Company Secretary
1 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a unique global identifier of legal entities participating in financial transactions. These can be individuals, companies or government entities that participate in financial transactions. To get an LEI, please register via https://lei.cscs.ng/cscslei/lei-registration-process.php
