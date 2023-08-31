Lagos, 31 August 2023

Notification of Share Dealing by Insiders

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

SOLA DAVID-BORHA

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the Issuer

a)

Name

STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier 1

029200388A7S7Z510H57

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction;

3.

(iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

SHARES

Identification Code

ISIN: NG STANBIC 003

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

615,812 UNITS OF STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC SHARES AT AN

AVERAGE OF

N

63.21 PER SHARE

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

615,812 units

-

Price

N

63.21

e)

Date of Transaction

31 AUGUST 2023

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, Nigeria

Chidi Okezie

Company Secretary

