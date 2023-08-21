Press release

Notice of Delay in the Release of 2023 Audited Half Year Results

LAGOS, NIGERIA - 21 August 2023

This is to inform NGX Regulation Limited as well as our Esteemed Stakeholders that we are experiencing a slight delay in the release of the 2023 Half Year Audited Financial Statements for Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC ("Stanbic IBTC"). This delay is occasioned by the fact that we are currently seeking the approval of our primary Regulator, the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN") for the Half Year Audited Financial Statements, following which the said Financial Statements will then be released to the Market.

We are working diligently with the CBN to ensure that our Company's 2023 Half Year Results are published on or before Friday 29 September 2023.

We thank you for your understanding.

