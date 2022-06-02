STANBIC IBTC : NOTIFICATION ON RELEASE OF AUDITED 2022 HALF YEAR RESULTS

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC Press release

Notification on Release of Audited 2022 Half year Results

LAGOS, NIGERIA - 02 June 2022

This is to notify NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) as well as our Esteemed Stakeholders that our Board of Directors has decided to audit the Half Year Financial Results of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC ("Stanbic IBTC" or "the Company"). Accordingly, the Audited Results for the Half Year Ending 30 June 2022 will be presented to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for approval, following which the said Financial Statements will then be released to the Market no later than 29 August 2022.

The above is in compliance with Section 1.1.3 of the Rules for filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rule Book of the NGX (Issuers Rule) which states that "An issuer that chooses, in addition, to audit its quarterly accounts shall file such accounts not later than sixty (60) calendar days after the relevant quarter."

Having duly notified NGX RegCo of this development, the Management of Stanbic IBTC wishes to notify the investing public that the Company will aim to publish its 2022 Audited Half Year Results on or before 29 August 2022 in accordance with the extant Issuers Rule as cited above.

Thank you for your understanding. For any enquiry, please contact Chidi Okezie, Group Company Secretary - Email: chidi.okezie@stanbicibtc.comor Idris Toriola, Head Investor Relations - Email: idris.toriola@stanbicibtc.com; Tel +234 422 8501

