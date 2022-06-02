Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC
  News
  Summary
    STANBIC   NGSTANBIC003

STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC

(STANBIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  05-31
33.50 NGN    0.00%
05/24STANBIC IBTC : Directors dealings
PU
04/28STANBIC IBTC : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
04/22Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
STANBIC IBTC : NOTIFICATION ON RELEASE OF AUDITED 2022 HALF YEAR RESULTS

06/02/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC Press release

Notification on Release of Audited 2022 Half year Results

LAGOS, NIGERIA - 02 June 2022

This is to notify NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) as well as our Esteemed Stakeholders that our Board of Directors has decided to audit the Half Year Financial Results of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC ("Stanbic IBTC" or "the Company"). Accordingly, the Audited Results for the Half Year Ending 30 June 2022 will be presented to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for approval, following which the said Financial Statements will then be released to the Market no later than 29 August 2022.

The above is in compliance with Section 1.1.3 of the Rules for filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, Rule Book of the NGX (Issuers Rule) which states that "An issuer that chooses, in addition, to audit its quarterly accounts shall file such accounts not later than sixty (60) calendar days after the relevant quarter."

Having duly notified NGX RegCo of this development, the Management of Stanbic IBTC wishes to notify the investing public that the Company will aim to publish its 2022 Audited Half Year Results on or before 29 August 2022 in accordance with the extant Issuers Rule as cited above.

Thank you for your understanding. For any enquiry, please contact Chidi Okezie, Group Company Secretary - Email: chidi.okezie@stanbicibtc.comor Idris Toriola, Head Investor Relations - Email: idris.toriola@stanbicibtc.com; Tel +234 422 8501

Signed:

Chidi Okezie

Company Secretary

I.B.T.C. Place Walter Carrington Crescent / P.O. Box 71707 Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria

Telephone: +234-1- 4227000. +234-1- 4488900 Facsimile: 234-1- 2806998 www.stanbicibtc.com

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC RC 1018051

Directors: Basil Omiyi CON (Chairman) Demola Sogunle (Chief Executive) Kunle Adedeji (Executive) F. Ajogwu (SAN) S. David-Borha N. Edozien I. L. Esiri B.J. Kruger* B. Manu S. Suleiman N. Uwaje

*South African

Disclaimer

Stanbic IBTC Bank plc published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
