Press Release
Resignation of a Director from the Board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings
PLC
LAGOS, NIGERIA - 31 October 2023
We hereby notify Nigerian Exchange Limited and the Investing Public that Mr. Yinka Sanni, a Non-Executive Director, has resigned from the Board of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC ("the Company") with effect from 31 October 2023.
Mr. Sanni's resignation from the Board, is in compliance with the recent Central Bank of Nigeria Guidelines on Corporate Governance, on the composition of the Board of Financial Holding Companies.
Mr. Sanni however continues to serve as Chairman of the Board of Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company).
The Board of Directors of the Company acknowledge's and sincerely express their profound gratitude to Mr. Sanni for his leadership, service and contributions, while he was a Director on the Board, and wish him the very best in all his endeavours.
Signed:
Chidi Okezie
Company Secretary
