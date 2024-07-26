Press Release

Retirement of a Director

LAGOS, NIGERIA - 26 JULY 2024

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC (the "Company") hereby announces the retirement of Dr. Salamatu Suleiman an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company with effect from today, 26 July 2024, following the completion of her regulatory prescribed tenure.

The Board is indeed grateful to Dr. Suleiman for her invaluable contributions to the Company during her tenure on the Board and wishes her the very best in her future endeavours.

Signed:

Chidi Okezie

Company Secretary

I.B.T.C. Place Walter Carrington Crescent / P.O. Box 71707 Victoria Island Lagos Nigeria

Telephone: +234-1- 4227000. +234-1- 4488900 Facsimile: 234-1- 2806998 www.stanbicibtc.com

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC RC 1018051

Directors: Demola Sogunle (Chief Executive) Kunle Adedeji (Executive) F. Ajogwu (SAN) S. David-Borha I. L. Esiri B. Manu N. Nwuneli B. Omotowa N. Uwaje-Begho