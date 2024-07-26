Press Release
Retirement of a Director
LAGOS, NIGERIA - 26 JULY 2024
Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC (the "Company") hereby announces the retirement of Dr. Salamatu Suleiman an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company with effect from today, 26 July 2024, following the completion of her regulatory prescribed tenure.
The Board is indeed grateful to Dr. Suleiman for her invaluable contributions to the Company during her tenure on the Board and wishes her the very best in her future endeavours.
