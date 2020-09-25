Log in
ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Standard AVB Financial Corp.

09/25/2020 | 01:44pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Dollar Mutual Bancorp. Stockholders will receive $33.00 for each share of Standard AVB Financial stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $158 million and is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Standard AVB Financial Corp. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/stnd/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-standard-avb-financial-corp-301138324.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2020
