Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - AKCA, BLDR, DCOM, STND

09/26/2020 | 04:06am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Ionis will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Akcea common stock it does not already own, approximately 24%, for $18.15 per share in cash. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/akcea-therapeutics-inc-akca-stock-merger-ionis/.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/builders-firstsource-inc-bldr-stock-merger-bmc/.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Dime Community shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of Bridge Bancorp common stock for each share of Dime Community common stock they own. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/dime-community-bancshares-inc-dcom-stock-merger-bridge-bancorp/.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Dollar Mutual Bancorp for $33.00 per share. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/standard-avb-financial-corp-stnd-merger-stock-dollar-mutual/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/important-shareholder-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-reminds-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--akca-bldr-dcom-stnd-301138511.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
