Standard AVB Financial : Bank Appoints New CEO

Andrew (Andy) W. Hasley, CPA, MBA, President of Standard Bank, has been appointed by the Standard Financial Corp. Board of Directors to serve as President and CEO of Standard AVB Financial Corp. and Standard Bank effective July 1, 2020, succeeding current CEO, Timothy K. Zimmerman. Mr. Hasley is a seasoned executive with extensive professional experience in the financial institution industry. He received his undergraduate degree and MBA from Duquesne University, and earned his CPA while working at Ernst & Whinney (now Ernst & Young). Mr. Hasley went on to serve in the capacity of a bank president for over 25 years beginning with Pennsylvania Capital Bank, Northside Bank and subsequently Allegheny Valley Bank of Pittsburgh in 2006 as President and CEO until the bank merged with Standard Bank in 2017. With community banking at his core, Mr. Hasley is very committed to supporting the local community and actively supports volunteer programs at the bank to ensure Standard Bank associates are actively supporting local businesses and charitable efforts. Personally, Mr. Hasley serves on the boards of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, and the Community Depository Institution Advisory Counsel for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. Andy considers himself an entrepreneur. He understands that running a business is a challenge. He takes pride in interconnecting with bank customers ensuring that Standard Bank is their first call when seeking financial advice. His confident, hands-on, open-minded style combined with the belief that a happy, well-trained, disciplined and accountable workforce will result in a high degree of customer satisfaction and company success has proven to be very effective. Standard AVB Financial Corp., with total assets of $1.1 billion at June 30, 2020, is the parent company of Standard Bank, PaSB, a Pennsylvania chartered community bank that operates 17 offices serving individuals and small to mid-sized businesses in Southwestern Pennysylvania and Western Maryland. The bank proactively provides customers with both in-person, relationship-based customer management as well as online and mobile banking technologies to optimize their banking experience. As a community-centric bank, Standard Bank supports the communities they serve with grants via the Standard Charitable Foundation as well as with local donations, volunteer hours, and vendor utilization. If you or your business is seeking a relationship-based financial partner, Mr. Hasley welcomes you to contact him directly or any member of seasoned team. Learn more at www.standardbankPA.com/business.