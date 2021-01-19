Standard AVB Financial : Tips for Moving in the Winter

We know what you're thinking. If they have the choice, who in the world would want to move in the wintertime? Leases ending or job relocations often dictate moves outside the usual Memorial Day to Labor Day sweet spot. Moving in fair weather certainly makes the move itself easier; however, winter moving, if properly planned, does have its advantages. Follow the tips below (and additional recommendations from the American Moving and Storage Association) to prepare for a successful move.

Get Organized, Get Waterproof

Many packing jobs to move start out with carefully organized and well-labeled boxes. The closer to moving day, things get frantically stuffed into random bins, unlabeled containers, or garbage bags. No judging, we've all been there. But moving that same jumble of hangers, stuffed animals and dishes changes when done in inclement weather. If a bag breaks open during a move on a sunny day, you go simply collect your stuff. But an insecure container that spills cherished love letters (does anyone write those anymore?) into the mud and snow? Ruined. Carefully planning and organizing boxes of belonging for where they belong in the new house avoids potential disasters.

DIY vs. Professional Movers

Because of the unpredictability of winter moving and the potential for injury, organizations like the AMSA recommend hiring professional movers. Professionals already have training to efficiently move bulky items and how to adjust to moving during bad weather. As an added bonus, professional movers carry insurance that will replace any accidentally broken items. Moving yourself, if you or your buddy break something you'll need to replace it (if you can) or just cry.

Costs and Availability

The peak season for moving takes place between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Any move dates outside of that window have better chances of finding available movers. In addition, rates for moving companies drop drastically, making this a win-win. Bear in mind, however, that availability during a day can diminish with the shortened daylight hours. What would normally take one day to move in summer's longer daylight hours may end up taking two days instead.

Importance of Planning

Moving during the winter requires properly planning and staging at both the old and new locations. When temperatures dip and forecasts call for snow, you must prep for clear walkways, driveways, and steps. Plan to remove snow, ice, and any slippery wet leaves or other debris and apply salt if necessary. Part of planning includes building in flexibility should a move need rescheduling altogether with inclement weather.

