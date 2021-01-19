Log in
Standard AVB Financial Corp.

STANDARD AVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(STND)
News 
Standard AVB Financial : Tips for Moving in the Winter

Standard AVB Financial : Tips for Moving in the Winter

01/19/2021 | 02:50pm EST
We know what you're thinking. If they have the choice, who in the world would want to move in the wintertime? Leases ending or job relocations often dictate moves outside the usual Memorial Day to Labor Day sweet spot. Moving in fair weather certainly makes the move itself easier; however, winter moving, if properly planned, does have its advantages. Follow the tips below (and additional recommendations from the American Moving and Storage Association) to prepare for a successful move.

Get Organized, Get Waterproof

Many packing jobs to move start out with carefully organized and well-labeled boxes. The closer to moving day, things get frantically stuffed into random bins, unlabeled containers, or garbage bags. No judging, we've all been there. But moving that same jumble of hangers, stuffed animals and dishes changes when done in inclement weather. If a bag breaks open during a move on a sunny day, you go simply collect your stuff. But an insecure container that spills cherished love letters (does anyone write those anymore?) into the mud and snow? Ruined. Carefully planning and organizing boxes of belonging for where they belong in the new house avoids potential disasters.

DIY vs. Professional Movers

Because of the unpredictability of winter moving and the potential for injury, organizations like the AMSA recommend hiring professional movers. Professionals already have training to efficiently move bulky items and how to adjust to moving during bad weather. As an added bonus, professional movers carry insurance that will replace any accidentally broken items. Moving yourself, if you or your buddy break something you'll need to replace it (if you can) or just cry.

Costs and Availability

The peak season for moving takes place between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Any move dates outside of that window have better chances of finding available movers. In addition, rates for moving companies drop drastically, making this a win-win. Bear in mind, however, that availability during a day can diminish with the shortened daylight hours. What would normally take one day to move in summer's longer daylight hours may end up taking two days instead.

Importance of Planning

Moving during the winter requires properly planning and staging at both the old and new locations. When temperatures dip and forecasts call for snow, you must prep for clear walkways, driveways, and steps. Plan to remove snow, ice, and any slippery wet leaves or other debris and apply salt if necessary. Part of planning includes building in flexibility should a move need rescheduling altogether with inclement weather.

You can have a successful move in the winter with proper planning, flexibility, and organization. If you're looking to buy a new home for your next move, Standard Bank can help with a mortgage at any time of the year. Visit our mortgage loan information page to learn more or call your local office for more information.

Disclaimer

Standard AVB Financial Corp. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 19:49:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32,8 M - -
Net income 2019 8,81 M - -
Net Debt 2019 81,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 15,8x
Yield 2019 2,95%
Capitalization 152 M 152 M -
EV / Sales 2018 7,40x
EV / Sales 2019 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart STANDARD AVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Standard AVB Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD AVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew W. Hasley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terence L. Graft Chairman
Timothy K. Zimmerman Chief Operating Officer, Director & Senior EVP
Susan A. Parente Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sheila D. Crystaloski Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD AVB FINANCIAL CORP.0.64%152
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.9.11%422 769
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.91%285 563
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.78%270 882
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.28%202 244
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.97%200 560
