Gold investors face bind over bars from tarnished Russia

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Some investors want Russian gold
off their books but it's not that easy to remove.
A de facto ban on Russian bullion minted after Moscow's
invasion of Ukraine -- instigated by the London market in early
March -- does not apply to hundreds of tonnes of gold that has
been sitting in commercial vaults since before the conflict
started.
Fund managers looking to sell the metal to avoid the
deepening reputational risk of holding assets linked to Russia
in their portfolios could trigger a costly scramble to replace
it with non-Russian gold, according to bankers and investors.
"This would only serve to damage investors. It doesn't
damage the (Russian) regime," said Christopher Mellor at
Invesco, whose fund has around 265 tonnes of gold, 35 tonnes of
it produced in Russia with a market value of around $2 billion.
The dilemma facing investors reflects Russia's heft in the
global bullion trade and its hub, the London market, where gold
worth around $50 billion changes hands daily in private deals.
A rapid selloff of gold from Russia -- a top three supplier
-- would potentially disrupt that trade by undermining the
principle that all bars in the London trading system are
interchangeable regardless of their origin, according to three
senior bankers at major gold trading banks.
To buttress the market, two of the bankers told Reuters they
contacted clients and rival banks to tell them they would not
dump Russian bullion minted before the war.
The bankers said they advised their customers and other
traders that they should do the same. They declined to be named
due to the confidential nature of the conversations.
"I made an effort to call clients. I told them, if you
demand that your Russian metal is swapped out, you'll create a
problem for yourself. You don't want to create a scramble," one
said.
He said his phone lit up with calls after the London Bullion
Market Association (LBMA), a trade body that sets market
standards, removed all Russian refineries from its accredited
list on March 7, meaning their newly minted bars could no longer
trade in London or on the COMEX exchange in New York, the
biggest gold futures trading venue.
"There was utter confusion. Funds were saying they didn't
want any Russian bars in their holdings," the banker said.
THE BANK OF ENGLAND
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it has called a
"special military operation" aimed at demilitarizing Ukraine and
rooting out dangerous nationalists. Kyiv and the West call this
a baseless pretext for an aggressive land grab.
The Bank of England, which operates Britain's largest gold
vault, said it considered Russian gold bars made before the
conflict in Ukraine eligible to trade because they are still on
the LBMA's accredited list, known as the Good Delivery List.
"As far as the Bank of England is concerned, any Russian
refined gold produced after 8th March is not London Good
Delivery. Any bars produced before that remain acceptable, and
we told all our customers this was the case. That's just a point
of fact, so we don't have any comment on this," the Bank of
England said in an emailed statement.
To hammer home the point that pre-invasion Russian gold was
meant to be treated the same as gold from other places, some
banks told clients for whom they stored gold that they would
have to pay extra to offload Russian bullion because it would
breach their existing contracts, the two bankers, a third banker
and two gold-owning investment funds said.
The bankers' conversations with clients and rivals, which
have not previously been reported, highlight the role played by
a handful of players in the London gold market, where trades
happen in bilateral deals.
Twelve banks dominate trading in the London gold market and
four of them -- JPMorgan, HSBC , ICBC
Standard Bank and UBS -- operate
vaults. Anyone trading bullion relies on their services,
directly or indirectly, to settle trades.
JPMorgan, HSBC, ICBC Standard and UBS declined to comment
when asked about how they handled investor requests to sell
their holdings of Russian gold.
The LBMA, which is made up of gold refiners, traders and
banks, is not a regulator, and relies on market participants to
uphold its rules.
The large quantity of Russian gold in the London market and
Russia's rapidly emerging pariah status in the wake of the
Ukraine invasion, however, put the banks in a difficult spot,
according to lawyers and market experts.
"I think you're seeing the banking community trying to
navigate a very complex situation," said Peter Hahn, emeritus
professor at the London Institute of Banking & Finance.
"The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should question the
practice to understand whether the actions were, generally, for
the benefit of market participants ... and whether the practice
was transparent to market participants."
The FCA, the British regulator responsible for overseeing
the banks and traders in the London gold market, declined to
comment.
A spokesman for the LBMA said the association was
"anecdotally" aware that some owners and traders of Russian gold
have wanted to swap it out or not to deal with Russian gold in
the future.
Asked what the LBMA thought of this, the spokesman said that
it "maintains a neutral stance provided the efficient operation
of the market is unaffected."
The spokesman declined to comment on bankers' efforts to
prevent a sell-off of Russian gold. He said that the LBMA "does
not distinguish between different types of good delivery gold."
POTENTIAL LOSSES
The bankers' actions appear to have worked.
Good delivery gold bars minted in Russia before the invasion
have not traded at a discount to the rest of the market,
according to traders. Larger investors -- including some
exchange traded funds (ETFs) with Russian gold worth more than
$1 billion -- do not appear to have sold up.
"Our ETFs are not able to get all Russian metals off their
books at short notice," said a spokesperson for Zürcher
Kantonalbank.
"The potential losses would not be compatible with our
fiduciary duty to our clients and its sale is currently not
possible due to the current situation."
Zürcher Kantonalbank's current ETF stock of about 160 tonnes
of gold comes mainly from Swiss refineries and the share of
Russian gold is negligible, according to the spokesperson.
A widespread and rapid clearout of Russian gold from
investor portfolios could push its price down by anywhere from
$1-$40 an ounce compared to non-Russian gold, people in the
industry said.
At least $12 billion worth of Russian gold is stored in
vaults in London, New York and Zurich, according to a Reuters
analysis of data from 11 large investment funds. The total
amount is likely significantly larger but there are no publicly
available figures to quantify it.
If Russian gold traded at a discount of $5 an ounce, the
cost to funds of replacing $12 billion worth of metal would be
around $34 million.
A Reuters analysis of investment data shows that the share
of Russian gold in eight large ETFs actually rose to 7% on
average in mid-July from 6.5% in mid-March.
Some gold market participants have pushed ahead with selling
their Russian holdings but they have tended to have less to
offload.
Britain's Royal Mint, for example, said it had Russian bars
worth around $40 million in its ETF and got rid of them by
mid-March.
Others are trying to reduce their Russian holdings over
time, asking the banks which store their gold to gradually cut
their allocation or refusing to accept Russian gold bars in new
deliveries.
Asset manager Abrdn said it had asked its bank to
reduce its Russian holdings. In mid-March, Russian gold
accounted for 10% of the roughly 45 tonnes held in its Aberdeen
Standard ETF. By mid-July, that proportion had fallen to 9.8%.
Those seeking a faster exit, meanwhile, have been left in a
bind.
"Everyone has the same problem. Everyone wants to solve it,
no one knows how," said a source at a major investment fund.
(Additional reporting by Elisa Martinuzzi;
Editing by Veronica Brown and Carmel Crimmins)