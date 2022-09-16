Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Bank Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBK   ZAE000109815

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED

(SBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-14
147.74 ZAR   +1.46%
05:06aJPMorgan, ICBC Standard pull back from China metal financing -Bloomberg News
RE
09/15POLL : South African Reserve Bank to hike rate 75 bps to 6.25% on Sept. 22
RE
09/15South African Reserve Bank to hike rate 75 bps to 6.25% on Sept. 22
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan, ICBC Standard pull back from China metal financing -Bloomberg News

09/16/2022 | 05:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots are seen outside a warehouse that stores London Metal Exchange stocks in Port Klang Free Zone, outside Kuala Lumpur

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co and ICBC Standard Bank Plc are cutting back on financing to China's troubled metals trade, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lenders have pulled back after a liquidity crisis emerged at top copper trader Maike Metal International Group Co. Ltd, the report said.

At least three Chinese metal trading companies have had credit lines frozen or reduced by either of the banks in recent weeks, the report added. (https://bloom.bg/3RNBCjL)

Both JPMorgan and ICBC Standard Bank have financing relationships with Maike.

It was not clear whether the banks' pullback from the Chinese metals market was a temporary freeze, while they assess their situation, or a more permanent retreat, the report said.

JPMorgan and ICBC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Maike Metal International Group said last month that it is seeking help from the government and financial institutions to alleviate liquidity issues caused by measures aimed at curbing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Lockdowns in the cities of Shanghai and Xi'an had affected Maike's upstream and downstream businesses, halting deliveries and transport, as well as delaying the issue of some financial documents, Reuters reported last month.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
All news about STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
05:06aJPMorgan, ICBC Standard pull back from China metal financing -Bloomberg News
RE
09/15POLL : South African Reserve Bank to hike rate 75 bps to 6.25% on Sept. 22
RE
09/15South African Reserve Bank to hike rate 75 bps to 6.25% on Sept. 22
RE
09/14STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/05Stanbic Bank and National Basketball Association (NBA) Africa to Support Youth Basketba..
AQ
09/05Stanbic Bank and National Basketball Association (NBA) Africa to Support Youth Basketba..
AQ
09/02STANDARD BANK : CCA - SBG Main features regulatory capital instruments - August 2022 (106...
PU
09/01Trevali's U.S.$110m Loan to Fund Rosh Pinah Expansion
AQ
08/31Stanbic Bank Boosts Customers Amidst Tough Economic Environment
AQ
08/23Google Wallet launches in South Africa as digital payments boom
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 127 B 7 267 M 7 267 M
Net income 2022 30 722 M 1 752 M 1 752 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,78x
Yield 2022 7,38%
Capitalization 244 B 13 897 M 13 897 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Standard Bank Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 147,74 ZAR
Average target price 185,56 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simpiwe Kenneth Tshabalala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arno Daehnke Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Nonkululeko Merina Cheryl Nyembezi-Heita Chairman
Tau Mashigo Chief Technology Officer
Myles J. D. Ruck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED5.52%13 897
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.84%140 668
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK19.86%72 315
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.79%60 045
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.09%52 542
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)2.53%52 519