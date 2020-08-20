S.Africa's Nedbank says half year profit will fall by over two-thirds

* HEPS to be between 402 cents and 472 cents
* But credit loss ratio to be lower than June
* Scraps dividend, says balance sheet strong
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's Nedbank
Group Ltd said on Thursday that its headline earnings
per share (HEPS) for the half year that ended June would fall
between 67% and 72% from the same period last year.
HEPS - the main profit measure for South African companies -
would be between 402 cents and 472 cents, it said.
"The largest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic...has been a
significant increase in the impairment or expected credit loss
charge," Nedbank said in its trading statement after market
hours, adding that it was scrapping its interim dividend.
The credit loss ratio (CLR) is a banking measure that shows
what proportion of loans are at risk.
Nedbank said its full year CLR to December is expected to be
lower than June's of 1.9%, but above the 1.52% seen during the
global financial crisis.
Its peer and Africa's biggest bank Standard Bank Group Ltd
, which announced its half year results on Thursday,
said its CLR stood at 1.69% for the first half. The bank
reported a 43% drop in profits due to an almost tripling of its
impairment charges.
South African banks, generally considered to be well
capitalised, have been badly hit by the pandemic with their
share performance among the worst when compared with other
sectors of the economy, and at a time when the Johannesburg
Stock Exchange has been one of the best performing globally.
Nedbank, however, assured that its balance sheet remained
strong with above-target capital and liquidity ratios. Its
shares closed 4.33% lower on Thursday.
Nedbank, which is among the top four lenders in the country,
will be announcing its half yearly results on Aug. 26.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle,
Kirsten Donovan)