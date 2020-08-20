Log in
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED

(SBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 08/19
109.7 ZAR   +2.64%
S.Africa's Nedbank says half year profit will fall by over two-thirds

08/20/2020 | 01:21pm EDT

* HEPS to be between 402 cents and 472 cents

* But credit loss ratio to be lower than June

* Scraps dividend, says balance sheet strong

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South Africa's Nedbank Group Ltd said on Thursday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half year that ended June would fall between 67% and 72% from the same period last year.

HEPS - the main profit measure for South African companies - would be between 402 cents and 472 cents, it said.

"The largest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic...has been a significant increase in the impairment or expected credit loss charge," Nedbank said in its trading statement after market hours, adding that it was scrapping its interim dividend.

The credit loss ratio (CLR) is a banking measure that shows what proportion of loans are at risk.

Nedbank said its full year CLR to December is expected to be lower than June's of 1.9%, but above the 1.52% seen during the global financial crisis.

Its peer and Africa's biggest bank Standard Bank Group Ltd , which announced its half year results on Thursday, said its CLR stood at 1.69% for the first half. The bank reported a 43% drop in profits due to an almost tripling of its impairment charges.

South African banks, generally considered to be well capitalised, have been badly hit by the pandemic with their share performance among the worst when compared with other sectors of the economy, and at a time when the Johannesburg Stock Exchange has been one of the best performing globally.

Nedbank, however, assured that its balance sheet remained strong with above-target capital and liquidity ratios. Its shares closed 4.33% lower on Thursday.

Nedbank, which is among the top four lenders in the country, will be announcing its half yearly results on Aug. 26. (Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Kirsten Donovan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEDBANK GROUP LIMITED 0.22% 105.24 End-of-day quote.-50.89%
NEDBANK LIMITED 0.00% 6.85 End-of-day quote.-29.38%
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED 2.64% 109.7 End-of-day quote.-34.83%
Financials
Sales 2020 109 B 6 330 M 6 330 M
Net income 2020 17 472 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 175 B 10 180 M 10 125 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 50 691
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Standard Bank Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 135,66 ZAR
Last Close Price 109,70 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 83,9%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Simpiwe Kenneth Tshabalala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thulani Sikhulu Gcabashe Chairman
Arno Daehnke Group Financial Director
Alpheus Mangale Group Chief Information Officer
Tau Mashigo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED-34.83%10 180
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.66%161 104
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-20.19%57 280
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.31%53 192
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.15%47 064
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-15.36%44 872
