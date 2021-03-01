South Africa's Standard Bank to assess 'way forward' on East Africa oil pipeline

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's Standard
Bank has hired an independent environmental and social
advisor to help assess its involvement in Total's East
African Crude Oil Pipeline that environmental groups have
opposed, it said on Monday.
About 263 civil society organisations from around the world,
have urged the chief executives of 25 banks not to participate
in loans to fund the construction of the $3.5 billion East
Africa Crude Oil Pipeline.
They have argued in an open letter that this pipeline would
pose immense threats to local communities, water supplies, and
biodiversity in Uganda, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo
and Kenya.
Standard Bank acknowledged receipt of the letter, saying it
was following its own internal processes and had retained the
services of an independent environmental and social advisor.
"As part of this process, the advisors will visit the
project area and will issue a full environmental and social due
diligence report, at which time Standard Bank Group will make a
decision on the way forward," it said in an emailed response.
Further to this, a preliminary findings report from the
advisor was currently under review, the bank said, adding its
new fossil fuels financing policy sets out stringent conditions
for lending to fossil fuel projects.
"Among other conditions, project owners must commit to
minimising or reducing greenhouse gas emissions," it said.
French energy giant Total and its partner China National
Offshore Oil Corporation plan to exploit oil reserves
in Lake Albert in Uganda and construct a 1,443-km (896-mile)
pipeline to neighbouring Tanzania for export.
Last month, Uganda said construction was expected to begin
soon.
About two-thirds of the pipeline's cost will be financed by
debt, and a Ugandan unit of Standard Bank Group and Japan's
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are jointly helping to raise the
funding.
(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla;
Editing by Bernadette Baum)