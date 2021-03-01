Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Standard Bank Group Limited    SBK   ZAE000109815

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED

(SBK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South Africa's Standard Bank to assess 'way forward' on East Africa oil pipeline

03/01/2021 | 01:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's Standard Bank has hired an independent environmental and social advisor to help assess its involvement in Total's East African Crude Oil Pipeline that environmental groups have opposed, it said on Monday.

About 263 civil society organisations from around the world, have urged the chief executives of 25 banks not to participate in loans to fund the construction of the $3.5 billion East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline.

They have argued in an open letter that this pipeline would pose immense threats to local communities, water supplies, and biodiversity in Uganda, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya.

Standard Bank acknowledged receipt of the letter, saying it was following its own internal processes and had retained the services of an independent environmental and social advisor.

"As part of this process, the advisors will visit the project area and will issue a full environmental and social due diligence report, at which time Standard Bank Group will make a decision on the way forward," it said in an emailed response.

Further to this, a preliminary findings report from the advisor was currently under review, the bank said, adding its new fossil fuels financing policy sets out stringent conditions for lending to fossil fuel projects.

"Among other conditions, project owners must commit to minimising or reducing greenhouse gas emissions," it said.

French energy giant Total and its partner China National Offshore Oil Corporation plan to exploit oil reserves in Lake Albert in Uganda and construct a 1,443-km (896-mile) pipeline to neighbouring Tanzania for export.

Last month, Uganda said construction was expected to begin soon.

About two-thirds of the pipeline's cost will be financed by debt, and a Ugandan unit of Standard Bank Group and Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp are jointly helping to raise the funding. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFRICA OIL CORP. 1.57% 1.28 Delayed Quote.12.39%
CNOOC LIMITED -1.08% 9.15 End-of-day quote.27.44%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.93% 524.65 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL -2.52% 63.75 Delayed Quote.29.48%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.81% 171.12 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED -2.27% 133 End-of-day quote.4.66%
TOTAL SE 1.20% 38.835 Real-time Quote.8.71%
WTI -3.20% 60.54 Delayed Quote.31.62%
All news about STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
01:07pSouth Africa's Standard Bank to assess 'way forward' on East Africa oil pipel..
RE
02/23Stanbic Bank Launches 'Now-Now Loans' to Boost Businesses Post-Covid-19
AQ
02/10Africa's miners and winemakers toast China's row with Australia
RE
02/09BANK WINDHOEK  : Central Bank Celebrates Women At the Helm of Commercial Banks
AQ
02/03STANBIC BANK UGANDA  : Launches Virtual Assistant Facility
AQ
01/13Stanbic Intensifies Safety Against Coronavirus
AQ
01/12STANBIC BANK UGANDA  : Appoints New Chief Executive
AQ
01/12Nyanhongo Appointed Stanbic Chief
AQ
2020BANK WINDHOEK  : Four Local Banks See Growth in Assets During 2020
AQ
2020STANDARD BANK  : Publishes Fossil Fuels Financing Policy
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 110 B 7 363 M 7 363 M
Net income 2020 14 654 M 979 M 979 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 1,37%
Capitalization 212 B 14 169 M 14 145 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 50 691
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Standard Bank Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 142,80 ZAR
Last Close Price 133,00 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simpiwe Kenneth Tshabalala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arno Daehnke Group Financial Director
Thulani Sikhulu Gcabashe Chairman
Alpheus Mangale Group Chief Information Officer
Tau Mashigo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED4.66%13 944
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.70%171 953
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.31.74%78 231
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.10.55%64 096
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.89%57 547
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED15.29%57 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ