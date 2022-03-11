Log in
    SBK   ZAE000109815

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED

(SBK)
Standard Bank 2021 Net Profit Rose; 2022 Started With Strong Business Momentum

03/11/2022 | 02:07am EST
By Anthony O. Goriainoff


Standard Bank Group Ltd. said Friday that 2021 net profit rose as total income increased, and that 2022 has started with strong business momentum.

The South African bank said net profit was 24.87 billion South African rand ($1.65 billion), compared with ZAR12.36 billion for 2020.

Earnings per share rose to ZAR15.15 from ZAR7.74. Headline earnings per share rose to ZAR15.73 from ZAR10.03, it said.

Total income rose to ZAR132.98 billion from ZAR123.67 billion, it said.

Common equity Tier 1 ratio---a key measure of balance-sheet strength--as of Dec. 31 was 13.8%, up from 13.2%, it said.

The board declared a dividend of ZAR8.71, compared with ZAR2.40 in 2020.

The company said that although its direct exposure to Ukraine and Russia was limited, it is "giving due consideration to the potential secondary impacts across our countries of operation, for example financial markets, trade, transport logistics, commodity and food prices."

The company said it expects higher average interest rates to support margins that, together with higher average balance sheets, will support net interest income.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-22 0207ET

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED 1.53% 159.28 End-of-day quote.13.76%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.54% 127.5 Delayed Quote.78.15%
Financials
Sales 2021 112 B 7 401 M 7 401 M
Net income 2021 24 618 M 1 633 M 1 633 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 4,80%
Capitalization 262 B 17 401 M 17 401 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 50 115
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Simpiwe Kenneth Tshabalala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arno Daehnke Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Thulani Sikhulu Gcabashe Chairman
Alpheus Mangale Chief Engineering Officer
Tau Mashigo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED13.76%17 401
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.85%159 607
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.53%78 565
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%67 833
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)12.43%58 227
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-8.80%51 357