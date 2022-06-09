Standard Bank : Amendments to Board Nomination and Appointment Policy

Amendments to Board Nomination and Appointment Policy Standard Bank Group Limited Registration No. 1969/017128/06 Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa JSE and A2X share code: SBK ISIN: ZAE000109815 NSX share code: SNB SBKP ZAE000038881 (First preference shares) SBPP ZAE000056339 (Second preference shares) JSE bond code: SBKI ("Standard Bank Group" or "the group") Amendments to the Standard Bank Group (SBG) / The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA) Board Nomination and Appointment Policy In line with paragraph 7.8 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, the group announces amendments to its Board Nomination and Appointment Policy. The amendments were to paragraph 4.22 and the inclusion of paragraph 4.23 to provide clarity on the maximum number of directorships on external engagements. The policy can be accessed on the group's website in the following link: https://www.standardbank.com/sbg/standard-bank- group/who-we-are/corporate-governance. The group can confirm that no instances of deviations from the original policy were recorded prior to its revision. Johannesburg 9 June 2022 Lead sponsor The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited Independent sponsor JP Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited Namibian sponsor Simonis Storm Securities (Proprietary) Limited Date: 09-06-2022 04:39:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.