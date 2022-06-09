Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Standard Bank Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    SBK   ZAE000109815

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED

(SBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
166.25 ZAR   -2.45%
STANDARD BANK : Amendments to Board Nomination and Appointment Policy
PU
Standard Bank Group Limited Appoints Barend Johannes Kruger as Non-Executive Director
CI
STANDARD BANK : Appointment of a non-executive director
PU
Standard Bank : Amendments to Board Nomination and Appointment Policy

06/09/2022 | 10:52am EDT
Amendments to Board Nomination and Appointment Policy

Standard Bank Group Limited
Registration No. 1969/017128/06
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
JSE and A2X share code: SBK
ISIN: ZAE000109815
NSX share code: SNB
SBKP ZAE000038881 (First preference shares)
SBPP ZAE000056339 (Second preference shares)
JSE bond code: SBKI
("Standard Bank Group" or "the group")

Amendments to the Standard Bank Group (SBG) / The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA)
Board Nomination and Appointment Policy

In line with paragraph 7.8 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, the group announces amendments to its
Board Nomination and Appointment Policy. The amendments were to paragraph 4.22 and the inclusion of
paragraph 4.23 to provide clarity on the maximum number of directorships on external engagements. The policy
can be accessed on the group's website in the following link: https://www.standardbank.com/sbg/standard-bank-
group/who-we-are/corporate-governance.

The group can confirm that no instances of deviations from the original policy were recorded prior to its revision.


Johannesburg
9 June 2022

Lead sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Independent sponsor
JP Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Namibian sponsor
Simonis Storm Securities (Proprietary) Limited

Date: 09-06-2022 04:39:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Standard Bank Group Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 14:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
