Standard Bank : CCA - SBSA Main features regulatory capital instruments - May 2022 (60.9k)
Standard Bank of South Africa
Capital instruments - main features disclosure template
Ordinary share
Subordinated loan
Subordinated loan
Subordinated loan
Subordinated loan
Subordinated loan
Subordinated loan
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated
Subordinated loan
Subordinated loan
capital (including
loan
loan
loan
loan
loan
loan
loan
share premium)
(SBT102)
(SBT103)
(SBT104)
(SBT105)
(SBT106)
(SBT107)
loan (SBT201)
(SBT202)
(SBT203)
(SBT204)
(SBT205)
(SBT206)
(SBT207)
(SBT208)
(SBT209)
(SST201)
Issuer
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
SBSA
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Regulatory Treatment
Transitional Basel III rules
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Eligible at solo/group/group & solo
Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)
Amount recognised in regulatory capital (currency in million, as of most recent reporting date)
Par value of instrument
Accounting classification
SA
SA
SA
SA
SA
SA
SA
SA
SA
SA
SA
SA
SA
SA
SA
SA
SA
CET I
Additional tier I
Additional tier I
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
CET I
Additional tier I
Additional tier I
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
Additional Tier I
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Tier II
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
Ordinary Share
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
capital and premium
ZAR 49 313
ZAR 1 800
ZAR 1 942
ZAR 1 539
ZAR 1 800
ZAR 1 724
ZAR 1 559
ZAR 3 000
ZAR1 516
ZAR 484
ZAR 1 000
USD 400
ZAR 2 000
ZAR 3 500
ZAR 1 500
ZAR 1 722
ZAR 1 444
ZAR 1
ZAR 1 800
ZAR 1 942
ZAR 1 539
ZAR 1 800
ZAR 1 724
ZAR 1 559
ZAR 3 000
ZAR1 516
ZAR 484
ZAR 1 000
USD 400
ZAR 2 000
ZAR 3 500
ZAR 1 500
ZAR 1 722
ZAR 1 444
Equity attributable to
Equity
Equity
Equity
Equity
Equity
Equity
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
Subordinated debt
ordinary shareholders
Original date of issuance
Ongoing
21/09/2017
20/02/2019
29/09/2020
29/03/2021
12/10/2021
07/04/2022
12/02/2018
03/12/2018
03/12/2018
15/04/2019
30/05/2019
30/01/2020
24/06/2020
27/11/2020
28/06/2021
07/12/2021
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Perpetual
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Dated
Original maturity date
13/02/2028
03/12/2028
03/12/2028
16/04/2029
31/05/2029
31/01/2030
25/06/2030
28/11/2030
29/06/2031
08/12/2031
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount (currency in million)
30/09/2022
31/03/2024
30/09/2025
31/03/2026
31/12/2026
08/04/2027
13/02/2023
03/12/2023
03/12/2023
16/04/2024
31/05/2024
31/01/2025
25/06/2025
28/11/2025
29/06/2026
08/12/2026
ZAR 1 800
ZAR 1 924
ZAR 1 539
ZAR 1 800
ZAR 1 724
ZAR 1 559
ZAR 3 000
ZAR 1 516
ZAR 484
ZAR 1 000
USD 400
ZAR 2 000
ZAR 3 500
ZAR 1 500
ZAR 1 722
ZAR 1 444
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
30/09/2022 or any
31/03/2024 or any
30/09/2025 or any
31/03/2026 or any
31/12/2026 or any
08/04/2027 or any
13/02/2023 or any
03/12/2023 or any
03/12/2023 or any
16/04/2024 or any
31/01/2025 or any
25/06/2025 or any
28/11/2025 or any
29/06/2026 or any
08/12/2026 or any
interest payment
interest payment
interest payment
interest payment
interest payment
interest payment
interest payment
interest payment
interest payment
interest payment
interest payment
interest payment
interest payment
interest payment
interest payment
date thereafter
date thereafter
date thereafter
date thereafter
date thereafter
date thereafter
date thereafter
date thereafter
date thereafter
date thereafter
date thereafter
date thereafter
date thereafter
date thereafter
date thereafter
Coupons / dividends
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Fixed
Floating
Fixed
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Floating
Coupon rate and any related index
JIBAR + 545bps
JIBAR + 440bps
JIBAR + 452bps
JIBAR + 423bps
JIBAR + 391bps
JIBAR + 379bps
JIBAR + 314bps
JIBAR + 240bps
10.395%
JIBAR + 240bps
5.95%
JIBAR + 215bps
JIBAR + 375bps
JIBAR + 260bps
JIBAR + 210bps
JIBAR + 200bps
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
No
No
No
No
Yes
Yes
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory
Full discretionary
Full discretionary
Full discretionary
Full discretionary
Full discretionary
Full discretionary
Full discretionary
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Mandatory
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
Non-cumulative or cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Non-cumulative
Convertible or non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
If convertible, conversion trigger (s)
If convertible, fully or partially
If convertible, conversion rate
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion
If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into
Write-down feature
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
If write-down,write-down trigger (s)
Point of non-viability
Point of non-viability
Point of non-viability
Point of non-viability
Point of non-viability
Point of non-viability
Point of non-
Point of non-
Point of non-
Point of non-
Point of non-
Point of non-
Point of non-
Point of non-
Point of non-viability
Point of non-viability
viability
viability
viability
viability
viability
viability
viability
viability
If write-down, full or partial
Regulatory
Regulatory
Regulatory
Regulatory
Regulatory
Regulatory
Regulatory
Regulatory
Regulatory
Regulatory
Regulatory
Regulatory
Regulatory
Regulatory
Regulatory discretion
Regulatory discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
discretion
If write-down, permanent or temporary
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
Permanent
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior
Basel III compliant
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital
Tier 2 capital bonds
Tier 2 capital bonds
Tier 2 capital bonds
Tier 2 capital bonds
Senior debt
Senior debt
Senior debt
Senior debt
Senior debt
Senior debt
Senior debt
Senior debt
Senior debt
Senior debt
to instrument)
Additional Tier 1
bonds
bonds
Non-compliant transitioned features
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
No
If yes, specify non-compliant features
Sales 2022
124 B
8 009 M
8 009 M
Net income 2022
30 329 M
1 953 M
1 953 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
9,18x
Yield 2022
6,43%
Capitalization
281 B
18 101 M
18 101 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,09x
Nbr of Employees
49 224
Free-Float
93,7%
