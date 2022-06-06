Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  South Africa
  Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  Standard Bank Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    SBK   ZAE000109815

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED

(SBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  06-02
170.43 ZAR   +0.89%
04:32aSTANDARD BANK : CCA - SBG Main features regulatory capital instruments - May 2022  (103.3k)
PU
04:32aSTANDARD BANK : CCA - SBSA Main features regulatory capital instruments - May 2022  (60.9k)
PU
06/01STANDARD BANK : Dealings in securities by a director and an associate of a director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard Bank : CCA - SBSA Main features regulatory capital instruments - May 2022  (60.9k)

06/06/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Standard Bank of South Africa

Capital instruments - main features disclosure template

Ordinary share

Subordinated loan

Subordinated loan

Subordinated loan

Subordinated loan

Subordinated loan

Subordinated loan

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated

Subordinated loan

Subordinated loan

capital (including

loan

loan

loan

loan

loan

loan

loan

share premium)

(SBT102)

(SBT103)

(SBT104)

(SBT105)

(SBT106)

(SBT107)

loan (SBT201)

(SBT202)

(SBT203)

(SBT204)

(SBT205)

(SBT206)

(SBT207)

(SBT208)

(SBT209)

(SST201)

Issuer

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

SBSA

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or Bloomberg identifier for private placement)

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Regulatory Treatment

Transitional Basel III rules

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Eligible at solo/group/group & solo

Instrument type (types to be specified by each jurisdiction)

Amount recognised in regulatory capital (currency in million, as of most recent reporting date)

Par value of instrument

Accounting classification

SA

SA

SA

SA

SA

SA

SA

SA

SA

SA

SA

SA

SA

SA

SA

SA

SA

CET I

Additional tier I

Additional tier I

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

CET I

Additional tier I

Additional tier I

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

Additional Tier I

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Tier II

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

Ordinary Share

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

capital and premium

ZAR 49 313

ZAR 1 800

ZAR 1 942

ZAR 1 539

ZAR 1 800

ZAR 1 724

ZAR 1 559

ZAR 3 000

ZAR1 516

ZAR 484

ZAR 1 000

USD 400

ZAR 2 000

ZAR 3 500

ZAR 1 500

ZAR 1 722

ZAR 1 444

ZAR 1

ZAR 1 800

ZAR 1 942

ZAR 1 539

ZAR 1 800

ZAR 1 724

ZAR 1 559

ZAR 3 000

ZAR1 516

ZAR 484

ZAR 1 000

USD 400

ZAR 2 000

ZAR 3 500

ZAR 1 500

ZAR 1 722

ZAR 1 444

Equity attributable to

Equity

Equity

Equity

Equity

Equity

Equity

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

Subordinated debt

ordinary shareholders

Original date of issuance

Ongoing

21/09/2017

20/02/2019

29/09/2020

29/03/2021

12/10/2021

07/04/2022

12/02/2018

03/12/2018

03/12/2018

15/04/2019

30/05/2019

30/01/2020

24/06/2020

27/11/2020

28/06/2021

07/12/2021

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Perpetual

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Dated

Original maturity date

13/02/2028

03/12/2028

03/12/2028

16/04/2029

31/05/2029

31/01/2030

25/06/2030

28/11/2030

29/06/2031

08/12/2031

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption amount (currency in million)

30/09/2022

31/03/2024

30/09/2025

31/03/2026

31/12/2026

08/04/2027

13/02/2023

03/12/2023

03/12/2023

16/04/2024

31/05/2024

31/01/2025

25/06/2025

28/11/2025

29/06/2026

08/12/2026

ZAR 1 800

ZAR 1 924

ZAR 1 539

ZAR 1 800

ZAR 1 724

ZAR 1 559

ZAR 3 000

ZAR 1 516

ZAR 484

ZAR 1 000

USD 400

ZAR 2 000

ZAR 3 500

ZAR 1 500

ZAR 1 722

ZAR 1 444

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

30/09/2022 or any

31/03/2024 or any

30/09/2025 or any

31/03/2026 or any

31/12/2026 or any

08/04/2027 or any

13/02/2023 or any

03/12/2023 or any

03/12/2023 or any

16/04/2024 or any

31/01/2025 or any

25/06/2025 or any

28/11/2025 or any

29/06/2026 or any

08/12/2026 or any

interest payment

interest payment

interest payment

interest payment

interest payment

interest payment

interest payment

interest payment

interest payment

interest payment

interest payment

interest payment

interest payment

interest payment

interest payment

date thereafter

date thereafter

date thereafter

date thereafter

date thereafter

date thereafter

date thereafter

date thereafter

date thereafter

date thereafter

date thereafter

date thereafter

date thereafter

date thereafter

date thereafter

Coupons / dividends

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Fixed

Floating

Fixed

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Floating

Coupon rate and any related index

JIBAR + 545bps

JIBAR + 440bps

JIBAR + 452bps

JIBAR + 423bps

JIBAR + 391bps

JIBAR + 379bps

JIBAR + 314bps

JIBAR + 240bps

10.395%

JIBAR + 240bps

5.95%

JIBAR + 215bps

JIBAR + 375bps

JIBAR + 260bps

JIBAR + 210bps

JIBAR + 200bps

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

No

No

No

No

Yes

Yes

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory

Full discretionary

Full discretionary

Full discretionary

Full discretionary

Full discretionary

Full discretionary

Full discretionary

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Mandatory

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

Non-cumulative or cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Non-cumulative

Convertible or non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

If convertible, conversion trigger (s)

If convertible, fully or partially

If convertible, conversion rate

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion

If convertible, specify instrument type convertible into

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it converts into

Write-down feature

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

Yes

If write-down,write-down trigger (s)

Point of non-viability

Point of non-viability

Point of non-viability

Point of non-viability

Point of non-viability

Point of non-viability

Point of non-

Point of non-

Point of non-

Point of non-

Point of non-

Point of non-

Point of non-

Point of non-

Point of non-viability

Point of non-viability

viability

viability

viability

viability

viability

viability

viability

viability

If write-down, full or partial

Regulatory

Regulatory

Regulatory

Regulatory

Regulatory

Regulatory

Regulatory

Regulatory

Regulatory

Regulatory

Regulatory

Regulatory

Regulatory

Regulatory

Regulatory discretion

Regulatory discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

discretion

If write-down, permanent or temporary

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

Permanent

If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

Position in subordination hierarchy in liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior

Basel III compliant

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital

Tier 2 capital bonds

Tier 2 capital bonds

Tier 2 capital bonds

Tier 2 capital bonds

Senior debt

Senior debt

Senior debt

Senior debt

Senior debt

Senior debt

Senior debt

Senior debt

Senior debt

Senior debt

to instrument)

Additional Tier 1

bonds

bonds

Non-compliant transitioned features

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

No

If yes, specify non-compliant features

Disclaimer

Standard Bank Group Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 08:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 124 B 8 009 M 8 009 M
Net income 2022 30 329 M 1 953 M 1 953 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,18x
Yield 2022 6,43%
Capitalization 281 B 18 101 M 18 101 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 49 224
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Standard Bank Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 170,43 ZAR
Average target price 188,67 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simpiwe Kenneth Tshabalala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arno Daehnke Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Nonkululeko Merina Cheryl Nyembezi-Heita Chairman
Alpheus Mangale Chief Engineering Officer
Tau Mashigo Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED21.73%18 101
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%155 912
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.5.48%70 357
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.11%64 913
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.1.63%60 355
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)4.01%54 041