  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Standard Bank Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBK   ZAE000109815

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED

(SBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
171.44 ZAR   -0.17%
02:55aStandard Bank Group 1st Half Net Profit Rose, Sees 2022 Net Interest Income Increase
DJ
02:54aSTANDARD BANK : SBG 2022 Declaration of Interim Dividend
PU
02:24aSTANDARD BANK : Results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Standard Bank Group 1st Half Net Profit Rose, Sees 2022 Net Interest Income Increase

08/19/2022 | 02:55am EDT
By Michael Susin


Standard Bank Group Ltd. said Friday that net profit for the first half of the year rose and that it expects net interest income and revenue to grow in 2022, supported by a strengthening balance sheet as pandemic-related impacts ease.

The bank said net interest income growth is expected to be in low double digits for the full year, while non-interest revenue growth is expected to ease to high-single digits.

The South African lender said net profit for the first six months of the year rose to 15.67 billion South African rand ($929.1 million) from ZAR11.41 billion for the same period last year.

Net interest income also rose to ZAR34.41 billion from ZAR29.97 billion a year ago.

Common equity Tier 1 ratio--a key measure of balance-sheet strength--at June 30 was 13.7%, up from 13.5%% a year earlier. Return on equity improved to 15.3%, and the company expects to reach the range of 17% to 20% in 2025.

The board declared an interim dividend of ZAR5.15 a share.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-22 0254ET

Analyst Recommendations on STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 126 B 7 505 M 7 505 M
Net income 2022 32 827 M 1 955 M 1 955 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,78x
Yield 2022 6,39%
Capitalization 283 B 16 845 M 16 845 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 49 224
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Standard Bank Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 171,44 ZAR
Average target price 186,00 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 8,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simpiwe Kenneth Tshabalala Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Arno Daehnke Group Financial Director & Executive Director
Nonkululeko Merina Cheryl Nyembezi-Heita Chairman
Tau Mashigo Chief Technology Officer
Myles J. D. Ruck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED22.45%16 845
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.10%143 306
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.59%66 548
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-10.05%61 014
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)11.94%57 644
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.30%54 838