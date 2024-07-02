Standard Bank Group Limited

02 July 2024

Publication of Base Prospectus

The following base prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and is available for viewing:

Base Prospectus dated 27 June 2024 in respect of the U.S.$4,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited and Standard Bank Group Limited. The updated Euro Medium Term Note Programme will allow The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited (SBSA) and Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG) to consider various funding opportunities from senior unsecured debt through to subordinated capital qualifying instruments. As part of their ongoing funding and capital management strategy, SBSA and SBG continue to monitor opportunities to issue senior and/or subordinated capital qualifying debt under both their domestic and international programmes.

To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

https://www.standardbank.com/sbg/standard-bank-group/investor-relations/debt-investors/sbg-and-sbsa-emtn-programme

A copy of the above document has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact: Marc Hearn

Head of Strategic Funding

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

9th Floor, 5 Simmonds Street, Johannesburg, 2001

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Base Prospectus may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Base Prospectus) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Base Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Base Prospectus, you must ascertain from the Base Prospectus whether or not you are one of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

In particular, the Base Prospectus does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States ("U.S."). This is not for distribution in the U.S.. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the U.S. or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Terms used in this paragraph have the meanings given to them by Regulation S under the Securities Act.