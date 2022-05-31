Log in
    SBK   ZAE000109815

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED

(SBK)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  05-29
176.87 ZAR   +5.15%
STANDARD BANK : Results of Annual General Meeting and Retirement of Director
PU
Stanbic Bank Slashes Interest Rates On Personal Loans
AQ
STANDARD BANK : ESG Investor engagement - 26 May 2022
PU
Standard Bank : Results of Annual General Meeting and Retirement of Director

05/31/2022 | 10:51am EDT
Results of Annual General Meeting and Retirement of Director

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED
Registration number 1969/017128/06
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Website: www.standardbank.com/reporting

SHARE CODES
JSE and A2X share code: SBK
ISIN: ZAE000109815
NSX share code: SNB
SBKP ZAE000038881 (First preference shares)
SBPP ZAE000056339 (Second preference shares)

("Standard Bank Group" or "the Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting and Retirement of Director

Standard Bank Group is pleased to advise its shareholders that all the ordinary and special resolutions
proposed in the Notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") and tabled at the Company's AGM held at 09h00
today, Tuesday 31 May 2022 were passed by the requisite majority of votes cast by shareholders.

As at Friday, 27 May 2022, being the AGM record date ("Voting Record Date"), the Standard Bank Group's
share capital was as follows:
-     the total number of ordinary shares of 10 cents each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue was 1 677 957 117,
      ("Standard Bank Issued Ordinary Shares"); and
-     the total number of non-redeemable preference shares of 1 cent each ("Preference Shares") in issue
      was 52 982 248, ("Standard Bank Issued Preference Shares").

The issued Ordinary and Preference Shares eligible to vote by being present in person (online) or by
submitting proxies was as follows:

-     1 355 304 971 Ordinary Shares, being 81% of issued Ordinary Shares ("Standard Bank Voteable
      Ordinary Shares"); and
-     12 961 389 Preference Shares, being 24% of the issued Preference Shares ("Standard Bank Voteable
      Preference Shares").

The voting details with respect to the proposed resolutions were as follows:

    1. Ordinary Resolution - Re-election of directors


                                                                                             Ordinary
                                        Total Ordinary Shares voted                          Shares
                                                                                             abstained
     Directors                       For (%)(1)   Against (%)(1)   Number          %(2)      %(2)
     1.1 Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi        99,74            0,26 1 352 265 156      80,59     0,18
     1.2 Trix Kennealy                    99,76            0,24 1 352 273 044      80,59     0,18
     1.3 Li Li                            99,49            0,51 1 352 281 176      80,59     0,18
     1.4 Martin Oduor-Otieno              99,76            0,24 1 352 281 164      80,59     0,18
     1.5 John Vice                     99,40         0,60 1 352 281 019            80,59     0,18
    2. Re-election of Group Audit Committee (GAC) Members
                                                                                                      Ordinary
                                       Total Ordinary Shares voted                                    Shares
                                                                                                      abstained
     Directors                      For (%)(1)      Against (%)(1)    Number           %(2)           %(2)
     2.1 Trix Kennealy                      99,42              0,58 1 352 281 941      80,59          0,18
     2.2 Martin Oduor-Otieno                99,43              0,57 1 352 280 569      80,59          0,18
     2.3 John Vice                          97,67              2,33 1 352 281 791      80,59          0,18
     2.4 Nomgando Matyumza                  99,53              0,47 1 352 278 519      80,59          0,18
     2.5 Atedo Peterside                    98,74              1,26 1 352 282 269      80,59          0,18


 3. Ordinary Resolution - Re-appointment of external auditors


                                                                                                       Ordinary
                                    Total Ordinary Shares voted                                        Shares
                                                                                                       abstained
                                    For (%)(1)      Against (%)(1)    Number           %(2)            %(2)
     3.1 KPMG Inc.                          71,82             28,18    1 352 288 850          80,59 0,18
     3.2 PWC Inc.                           77,20             22,80    1 352 283 702          80,59 0,18


 4. Ordinary Resolution - Placing of authorised but unissued ordinary shares under the control of
      the directors


                                                                                         Ordinary Shares
     Total Ordinary Shares voted
                                                                                         abstained
       For (%)(1)          Against (%)(1)            Number                    %(2)            %(2)
       88,05               11,95                     1 352 275 941             80,59           0,18



5.    Ordinary Resolution - Placing of authorised but unissued non-redeemable preference shares
      under the control of the directors

                                                                                         Ordinary Shares
     Total Ordinary Shares voted
                                                                                         abstained
       For (%)(1)          Against (%)(1)            Number                    %(2)            %(2)
       97,89               2,11                      1 352 275 824             80,59           0,18



 6. Ordinary Resolution - Non-binding advisory vote on remuneration policy and implementation
      report
                                                                                         Ordinary
                                 Total Ordinary Shares voted                             Shares
                                                                                         abstained
                                 For (%)(1)   Against (%)(1)   Number            %(2)    %(2)
 6.1 Standard Bank Group's
     remuneration policy
                                    75,50        24,50           1 351 512 634   80,55      0,22
 6.2 Standard Bank Group's
     implementation report
                                    75,91        24,09           1 352 244 233   80,59      0,18

7. Special Resolution - Approval of non-executive directors' fees

                                                                                         Ordinary
                                 Total Ordinary Shares voted                             Shares
                                                                                         abstained
                                 For (%)(1)   Against (%)(1)   Number            %(2)    %(2)
 7.1   Chairman
                                   98,95         1,05            1 352 187 726   80,59      0,18
 7.2   Directors
                                    98,37        1,63            1 352 190 937   80,59      0,18
 7.3   International Directors
                                    92,80        7,20            1 352 189 976   80,59      0,18
 7.4   Audit Committee
 7.4.1 Chairman                     99,85        0.15            1 352 190 426   80,59      0,18
 7.4.2 Member
                                    95,32        4,68            1 352 190 426   80,59      0,18
 7.5   Directors' Affairs
       Committee
 7.5.1 Chairman                     98,24        1,76            1 352 190 329   80,59      0,18
 7.5.2 Member
                                    99,85        0,15            1 352 187 885   80,59      0,18
 7.6   Remuneration
       Committee
 7.6.1 Chairman                     98,24,       1,76            1 352 189 535   80,59      0,18
 7.6.2 Member
                                    95,32        4,68            1 352 241 315   80,59      0,18
 7.7   Risk and Capital
       Management
       Committee
 7.7.1 Chairman                     99,88        0,12            1 352 189 052   80,59      0,18
 7.7.2 Member
                                    95,35        4,65            1 352 188 002   80,59      0,18
 7.8   Social and Ethics
       Committee
 7.8.1 Chairman                     98,27        1,73            1 352 191 580   80,59      0,18
 7.8.2 Member
                                    95,37        4,63            1 352 191 702   80,59      0,18
                                                                                                Ordinary
                                 Total Ordinary Shares voted                                    Shares
                                                                                                abstained
                                 For (%)(1)   Against (%)(1)    Number                %(2)      %(2)
 7.9   Engineering
       Committee
 7.9.1 Chairman                     98,25        1,75              1 352 189 014      80,59         0,18
 7.9.2 Member
                                    95,23        4,77              1 327 497 305      79,11         1,66
 7.10 Model Approval
      Committee
 7.10.1 Chairman                    98,56        1,44              1 352 189 497      80,59         0,18
 7.10.2 Member
                                    95,32        4,68              1 352 189 497      80,59         0,18
 7.11 Large Exposure
      Credit Committee              99,82        0,18              1 352 186 352      80,59         0,18
 7.12 Ad Hoc Committee
                                    99,10        0,90              1 352 188 464      80,59         0,18



8. Special Resolution - General authority to acquire the Company's ordinary shares

                                                                                         Ordinary Shares
 Total Ordinary Shares voted
                                                                                         abstained
    For (%)(1)            Against (%)(1)          Number                    %(2)             %(2)
    98,81                 1,19                    1 351 578 860             80,55            0,22



9. Special Resolution - General authority to acquire the Company's preference shares


                                                                                         Ordinary Shares
 Total Ordinary Shares voted
                                                                                         abstained
    For (%)(1)            Against (%)(1)          Number                    %(2)             %(2)
    99,42                 0,58                    1 325 294 604             80,59          0,22
                                                                                         Preference
 Total Preference Shares voted                                                           Shares
                                                                                         abstained
    For (%)(3)            Against (%)(3)          Number                    %(4)             %(4)
    99,61                 0,39                    12 450 770                23,50            0,31


In regard to special resolution 9, the holders of Preference Shares were entitled to vote.


10. Special Resolution - Loans or other financial assistance to related or inter-related companies
                                                                                                Ordinary Shares
      Total Ordinary Shares voted
                                                                                                abstained
        For (%)(1)            Against (%)(1)            Number                   %(2)             %(2)
        98,92                 1,08                      1 352 268 299            80,59            0,18



      11. Non-binding advisory resolution requisitioned by Aeon Investment Management and Just
      Share NPC


                                                                                                     Ordinary
                                           Total Ordinary Shares voted                               Shares
                                                                                                     abstained
      Directors                         For (%)(1)     Against (%)(1)   Number           %(2)        %(2)
      11.1By 31 March 2023, report
          on the progress in
          calculating financed
          greenhouse gas
          emissions from exposure
          to oil and gas                       99.75            0,25 1 351 635 578       80,55       0,22
      11.2 By 31 March 2024,
          disclosure of baseline
          financed greenhouse gas
          emissions from exposure
          to oil and gas                       99,74            0,26 1 351 636 623       80,55       0,22
      11.3 By 31 March 2025 update
          the Company's Climate
          Policy to include short-,
          medium-, and long-term
          targets for the Company's
          financed greenhouse gas
          emissions from oil and gas,
          aligned with the Paris
          Agreement                            99,74            0,26 1 351 546 149       80,55       0,22

(1)   Expressed as a percentage of Standard Bank's voteable Ordinary Shares for the resolution.
(2)   Expressed as a percentage of 1 677 957 117 Standard Bank Issued Ordinary Shares.
(3)   Expressed as a percentage of Standard Bank's voteable Preference Shares for the resolution.
(4)   Expressed as a percentage of 52 982 248 Standard Bank Issued Preference Shares.


RETIREMENT OF A DIRECTOR

In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited ("JSE") Listings Requirements and paragraph 6.39 of
the JSE Debt Listings Requirements and as announced on the Stock Exchange News Service on 31 March
2022, Standard Bank Group advises that Thulani Gcabashe retired as chairman and an independent non-
executive director at the close of the company's Annual General Meeting held today, Tuesday, 31 May 2022.
The board extends its sincere appreciation to Thulani Gcabashe for his invaluable contribution to the group.


Johannesburg
31 May 2022


Lead sponsor
The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited


Independent Sponsor
JP Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited


Namibian sponsor
Simonis Storm Securities (Proprietary) Limited

Date: 31-05-2022 04:30:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Standard Bank Group Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 14:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
