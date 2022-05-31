Standard Bank : Results of Annual General Meeting and Retirement of Director

Results of Annual General Meeting and Retirement of Director STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED Registration number 1969/017128/06 Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Website: www.standardbank.com/reporting SHARE CODES JSE and A2X share code: SBK ISIN: ZAE000109815 NSX share code: SNB SBKP ZAE000038881 (First preference shares) SBPP ZAE000056339 (Second preference shares) ("Standard Bank Group" or "the Company") Results of Annual General Meeting and Retirement of Director Standard Bank Group is pleased to advise its shareholders that all the ordinary and special resolutions proposed in the Notice of annual general meeting ("AGM") and tabled at the Company's AGM held at 09h00 today, Tuesday 31 May 2022 were passed by the requisite majority of votes cast by shareholders. As at Friday, 27 May 2022, being the AGM record date ("Voting Record Date"), the Standard Bank Group's share capital was as follows: - the total number of ordinary shares of 10 cents each ("Ordinary Shares") in issue was 1 677 957 117, ("Standard Bank Issued Ordinary Shares"); and - the total number of non-redeemable preference shares of 1 cent each ("Preference Shares") in issue was 52 982 248, ("Standard Bank Issued Preference Shares"). The issued Ordinary and Preference Shares eligible to vote by being present in person (online) or by submitting proxies was as follows: - 1 355 304 971 Ordinary Shares, being 81% of issued Ordinary Shares ("Standard Bank Voteable Ordinary Shares"); and - 12 961 389 Preference Shares, being 24% of the issued Preference Shares ("Standard Bank Voteable Preference Shares"). The voting details with respect to the proposed resolutions were as follows: 1. Ordinary Resolution - Re-election of directors Ordinary Total Ordinary Shares voted Shares abstained Directors For (%)(1) Against (%)(1) Number %(2) %(2) 1.1 Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi 99,74 0,26 1 352 265 156 80,59 0,18 1.2 Trix Kennealy 99,76 0,24 1 352 273 044 80,59 0,18 1.3 Li Li 99,49 0,51 1 352 281 176 80,59 0,18 1.4 Martin Oduor-Otieno 99,76 0,24 1 352 281 164 80,59 0,18 1.5 John Vice 99,40 0,60 1 352 281 019 80,59 0,18 2. Re-election of Group Audit Committee (GAC) Members Ordinary Total Ordinary Shares voted Shares abstained Directors For (%)(1) Against (%)(1) Number %(2) %(2) 2.1 Trix Kennealy 99,42 0,58 1 352 281 941 80,59 0,18 2.2 Martin Oduor-Otieno 99,43 0,57 1 352 280 569 80,59 0,18 2.3 John Vice 97,67 2,33 1 352 281 791 80,59 0,18 2.4 Nomgando Matyumza 99,53 0,47 1 352 278 519 80,59 0,18 2.5 Atedo Peterside 98,74 1,26 1 352 282 269 80,59 0,18 3. Ordinary Resolution - Re-appointment of external auditors Ordinary Total Ordinary Shares voted Shares abstained For (%)(1) Against (%)(1) Number %(2) %(2) 3.1 KPMG Inc. 71,82 28,18 1 352 288 850 80,59 0,18 3.2 PWC Inc. 77,20 22,80 1 352 283 702 80,59 0,18 4. Ordinary Resolution - Placing of authorised but unissued ordinary shares under the control of the directors Ordinary Shares Total Ordinary Shares voted abstained For (%)(1) Against (%)(1) Number %(2) %(2) 88,05 11,95 1 352 275 941 80,59 0,18 5. Ordinary Resolution - Placing of authorised but unissued non-redeemable preference shares under the control of the directors Ordinary Shares Total Ordinary Shares voted abstained For (%)(1) Against (%)(1) Number %(2) %(2) 97,89 2,11 1 352 275 824 80,59 0,18 6. Ordinary Resolution - Non-binding advisory vote on remuneration policy and implementation report Ordinary Total Ordinary Shares voted Shares abstained For (%)(1) Against (%)(1) Number %(2) %(2) 6.1 Standard Bank Group's remuneration policy 75,50 24,50 1 351 512 634 80,55 0,22 6.2 Standard Bank Group's implementation report 75,91 24,09 1 352 244 233 80,59 0,18 7. Special Resolution - Approval of non-executive directors' fees Ordinary Total Ordinary Shares voted Shares abstained For (%)(1) Against (%)(1) Number %(2) %(2) 7.1 Chairman 98,95 1,05 1 352 187 726 80,59 0,18 7.2 Directors 98,37 1,63 1 352 190 937 80,59 0,18 7.3 International Directors 92,80 7,20 1 352 189 976 80,59 0,18 7.4 Audit Committee 7.4.1 Chairman 99,85 0.15 1 352 190 426 80,59 0,18 7.4.2 Member 95,32 4,68 1 352 190 426 80,59 0,18 7.5 Directors' Affairs Committee 7.5.1 Chairman 98,24 1,76 1 352 190 329 80,59 0,18 7.5.2 Member 99,85 0,15 1 352 187 885 80,59 0,18 7.6 Remuneration Committee 7.6.1 Chairman 98,24, 1,76 1 352 189 535 80,59 0,18 7.6.2 Member 95,32 4,68 1 352 241 315 80,59 0,18 7.7 Risk and Capital Management Committee 7.7.1 Chairman 99,88 0,12 1 352 189 052 80,59 0,18 7.7.2 Member 95,35 4,65 1 352 188 002 80,59 0,18 7.8 Social and Ethics Committee 7.8.1 Chairman 98,27 1,73 1 352 191 580 80,59 0,18 7.8.2 Member 95,37 4,63 1 352 191 702 80,59 0,18 Ordinary Total Ordinary Shares voted Shares abstained For (%)(1) Against (%)(1) Number %(2) %(2) 7.9 Engineering Committee 7.9.1 Chairman 98,25 1,75 1 352 189 014 80,59 0,18 7.9.2 Member 95,23 4,77 1 327 497 305 79,11 1,66 7.10 Model Approval Committee 7.10.1 Chairman 98,56 1,44 1 352 189 497 80,59 0,18 7.10.2 Member 95,32 4,68 1 352 189 497 80,59 0,18 7.11 Large Exposure Credit Committee 99,82 0,18 1 352 186 352 80,59 0,18 7.12 Ad Hoc Committee 99,10 0,90 1 352 188 464 80,59 0,18 8. Special Resolution - General authority to acquire the Company's ordinary shares Ordinary Shares Total Ordinary Shares voted abstained For (%)(1) Against (%)(1) Number %(2) %(2) 98,81 1,19 1 351 578 860 80,55 0,22 9. Special Resolution - General authority to acquire the Company's preference shares Ordinary Shares Total Ordinary Shares voted abstained For (%)(1) Against (%)(1) Number %(2) %(2) 99,42 0,58 1 325 294 604 80,59 0,22 Preference Total Preference Shares voted Shares abstained For (%)(3) Against (%)(3) Number %(4) %(4) 99,61 0,39 12 450 770 23,50 0,31 In regard to special resolution 9, the holders of Preference Shares were entitled to vote. 10. Special Resolution - Loans or other financial assistance to related or inter-related companies Ordinary Shares Total Ordinary Shares voted abstained For (%)(1) Against (%)(1) Number %(2) %(2) 98,92 1,08 1 352 268 299 80,59 0,18 11. Non-binding advisory resolution requisitioned by Aeon Investment Management and Just Share NPC Ordinary Total Ordinary Shares voted Shares abstained Directors For (%)(1) Against (%)(1) Number %(2) %(2) 11.1By 31 March 2023, report on the progress in calculating financed greenhouse gas emissions from exposure to oil and gas 99.75 0,25 1 351 635 578 80,55 0,22 11.2 By 31 March 2024, disclosure of baseline financed greenhouse gas emissions from exposure to oil and gas 99,74 0,26 1 351 636 623 80,55 0,22 11.3 By 31 March 2025 update the Company's Climate Policy to include short-, medium-, and long-term targets for the Company's financed greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas, aligned with the Paris Agreement 99,74 0,26 1 351 546 149 80,55 0,22 (1) Expressed as a percentage of Standard Bank's voteable Ordinary Shares for the resolution. (2) Expressed as a percentage of 1 677 957 117 Standard Bank Issued Ordinary Shares. (3) Expressed as a percentage of Standard Bank's voteable Preference Shares for the resolution. (4) Expressed as a percentage of 52 982 248 Standard Bank Issued Preference Shares. RETIREMENT OF A DIRECTOR In compliance with paragraph 3.59 of the JSE Limited ("JSE") Listings Requirements and paragraph 6.39 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements and as announced on the Stock Exchange News Service on 31 March 2022, Standard Bank Group advises that Thulani Gcabashe retired as chairman and an independent non- executive director at the close of the company's Annual General Meeting held today, Tuesday, 31 May 2022. The board extends its sincere appreciation to Thulani Gcabashe for his invaluable contribution to the group. Johannesburg 31 May 2022 Lead sponsor The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited Independent Sponsor JP Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited Namibian sponsor Simonis Storm Securities (Proprietary) Limited Date: 31-05-2022 04:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.