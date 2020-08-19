Standard Bank : S.African fraudster tricks credit bureau Experian into handing over data

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The South African arm of
credit bureau Experian is investigating a data breach that saw
it hand over information to a suspected fraudster, it said on
Wednesday, adding the suspect had already been identified and
the data deleted.
Experian, the world's biggest credit data firm, generates
credit reports and scores based on consumer borrowing and
payment habits, which are used by banks, car dealers and
retailers.
It said it had notified the relevant authorities and engaged
with industry bodies over the incident, though it added "no
consumer credit or consumer financial information was obtained".
"Our investigations indicate that an individual in South
Africa, purporting to represent a legitimate client,
fraudulently requested services from Experian," it said in a
statement, adding these services involved the release of
information which is provided in the ordinary course of business
or is publicly available.
"Our investigations do not indicate that any misappropriated
data has been used for fraudulent purposes," it said, adding the
suspect's hardware had been impounded and the data deleted.
Experian's statement did not say what it meant by hardware
nor who had impounded it, though it said it was working with law
enforcement.
The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC),
a body formed by the country's big four banks to assist in
combating organised crime targeting banks, said personal data
from some 24 million South Africans and almost 800,000
businesses had been exposed.
An Experian spokesperson said the SABRIC statement was
incorrect but did not provide further details.
Standard Bank, a major South African lender, said
some of its "client demographic information" had been handed
over and that it had stepped up its authentication and
anti-fraud strategies, asking clients to take preventative
measures like changing their password.
