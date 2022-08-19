Standard Bank : SBG 2022 Declaration of Interim Dividend
Standard Bank Group
DECLARATION OF INTERIM DIVIDENDS
for the six months ended 30 June 2022
STANDARD BANK GROUP
Shareholders of Standard Bank Group Limited (the company) are advised of the following dividend declarations out of income reserves in respect of ordinary shares and preference shares.
Ordinary shares
Ordinary shareholders are advised that the board has resolved to declare an interim gross cash dividend No. 105 of 515.00 cents per
ordinary share (the cash dividend) to ordinary shareholders recorded in the register of the company at the close of business on Friday, 16 September 2022. The last day to trade to participate in the dividend is Tuesday, 13 September 2022. Ordinary shares will commence trading ex dividend from Wednesday, 14 September 2022.
The salient dates and times for the cash dividend are set out in the table that follows.
Ordinary share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 14 September 2022, and Friday, 16 September 2022, both days inclusive. Ordinary shareholders who hold dematerialised shares will have their accounts at their Central Securities Depository Participant (CSDP) or broker credited on Monday, 19 September 2022.
Where applicable, dividends in respect of certificated shares will be transferred electronically to shareholders' bank accounts on the payment date.
Preference shares
Preference shareholders are advised that the board has resolved to declare the following interim dividends:
6.5% first cumulative preference shares (first preference shares) dividend No. 106 of 3.25 cents (gross) per first preference share, payable
on Monday, 12 September 2022, to holders of first preference shares recorded in the books of the company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 9 September 2022. The last day to trade to participate in the dividend is Tuesday, 6 September 2022. First preference shares will commence trading ex dividend from Wednesday, 7 September 2022.
Non-redeemable,non-cumulative,non-participating preference shares (second preference shares) dividend No. 36 of 294.55181 cents (gross) per second preference share, payable on Monday, 12 September 2022, to holders of second preference shares recorded in the books of the company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 9 September 2022. The last day to trade to participate in the dividend is Tuesday, 6 September 2022. Second preference shares will commence trading ex dividend from Wednesday, 7 September 2022.
The salient dates and times for the preference share dividend are set out in the table that follows.
Preference share certificates (first and second) may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 7 September 2022, and Friday, 9 September 2022, both days inclusive. Preference shareholders (first and second) who hold dematerialised shares will have their accounts at their CSDP or broker credited on Monday, 12 September 2022.
Where applicable, dividends in respect of certificated shares will be transferred electronically to shareholders' bank accounts on the payment date.
THE RELEVANT DATES FOR THE PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS ARE AS FOLLOWS:
JSE Limited (JSE)
Share code
SBK
SBKP
SBPP
ISIN
ZAE000109815
ZAE000038881
ZAE000056339
Share code
SNB
ISIN
ZAE000109815
Dividend number
105
106
36
Gross distribution/dividend per share
515.00
3.25
294.55181
(cents)
Net dividend
412.00
2.60
235.64145
Last day to trade in order to be eligible
Tuesday, 13 September 2022
Tuesday, 6 September 2022
Tuesday, 6 September 2022
Shares trade ex the cash dividend
Wednesday, 14 September 2022
Wednesday, 7 September 2022
Wednesday, 7 September 2022
Record date in respect of the
Friday, 16 September 2022
Friday, 9 September 2022
Friday, 9 September 2022
CSDP/broker account credited/updated
Monday, 19 September 2022
Monday, 12 September 2022
Monday, 12 September 2022
1 The non-redeemable,non-cumulative,non-participating preference shares (SBPP) are entitled to a dividend of not less than 77% of the prime interest rate during the period, multiplied by the subscription price of R100 per share.
Tax implications
The cash dividend received under the ordinary shares and the preference shares is likely to have tax implications for both resident and non-resident ordinary and preference shareholders. Such shareholders are therefore encouraged to consult their professional tax advisers.
In terms of the South African Income Tax Act, 58 of 1962, the cash dividend will, unless exempt, be subject to dividends tax. South African resident ordinary and preference shareholders that are not exempt from dividends tax, will be subject to dividends tax at a rate of 20% of the cash dividend, and this amount will be withheld from the cash dividend with the result that they will receive a net amount of 412.00 cents per ordinary share, 2.60 cents per first preference share and 235.64145 cents per second preference share. Non-resident ordinary and preference shareholders may be subject to dividends tax at a rate of less than 20% depending on their country of residence and the applicability of any Double Tax Treaty between South Africa and their country of residence.
The company's tax reference number is 9800/211/71/7 and registration number is 1969/017128/06.
Shares in issue
The issued share capital of the company, as at the date of declaration, is as follows:
1 678 121 389 ordinary shares at a par value of 10 cents each
8 000 000 first preference shares at a par value of R1 each
52 982 248 second preference shares at a par value of 1 cent each and subscription price of R100.
Administrative and contact details
Standard Bank Group Limited
Registration No. 1969/017128/06
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Website: www.standardbank.com
Registered Office
9th Floor, Standard Bank Centre
5 Simmonds Street, Johannesburg, 2001 PO Box 7725, Johannesburg, 2000
Directors
NMC Nyembezi (chairman), PLH Cook, A Daehnke*, GJ Fraser-Moleketi, X Guan1 (deputy chairman), GMB Kennealy, BJ Kruger, L Li1, JH Maree (deputy chairman), NNA Matyumza, KD Moroka, ML Oduor- Otieno2, ANA Peterside CON3, MJD Ruck,
SK Tshabalala* (chief executive officer), JM Vice.
* Executive director 1 Chinese 2 Kenyan 3 Nigerian
All nationalities are South African, unless otherwise specified.
Please direct all customer queries and comments to: information@standardbank.co.za
Please direct all shareholder queries and comments to:
InvestorRelations@standardbank.co.za
Website: www.standardbank.com/reporting
Refer to www.standardbank.com/reporting for a list of
definitions, acronyms and abbreviations.
Disclaimer
Namibian Sponsor
Simonis Storm Securities (Proprietary) Limited
Share and Bond Codes
JSE share code: SBK
ISIN: ZAE000109815
NSX share code: SNB ZAE000109815
A2X share code: SBK
SBKP ZAE000038881 (First preference shares)
SBPP ZAE000056339 (Second preference shares)
This document contains certain statements that are "forward-looking" with respect to certain of the group's plans, goals and expectations relating to its future performance, results, strategies and objectives. Words such as "may", "could", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "aim", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "seek", "predict" or similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not statements of fact or guarantees of future performance, results, strategies and objectives, and by their nature, involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are difficult to predict and are beyond the group's control, including but not limited to, domestic and global economic business conditions, market-related risks such as fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, the policies and actions of regulatory authorities (including changes related to capital and solvency requirements), the impact of competition, inflation, deflation, the timing impact and other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries, as well as the impact of changes in domestic and global legislation and regulations in the jurisdictions in which the group and its affiliates operate. The group's actual future performance, results, strategies and objectives may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The group makes no representations or warranty, express or implied, that these forward-looking statements will be achieved and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The group undertakes no obligation to update the historical information or forward-looking statements in this document and does not assume responsibility for any loss or damage arising as a result of the reliance by any party thereon.
