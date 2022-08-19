Standard Bank : SBG 2022 Declaration of Interim Dividend

STANDARD BANK GROUP 1 Declaration of interim dividends

Declaration of interim dividends

Shareholders of Standard Bank Group Limited (the company) are advised of the following dividend declarations out of income reserves in respect of ordinary shares and preference shares.

Ordinary shares

Ordinary shareholders are advised that the board has resolved to declare an interim gross cash dividend No. 105 of 515.00 cents per

ordinary share (the cash dividend) to ordinary shareholders recorded in the register of the company at the close of business on Friday, 16 September 2022. The last day to trade to participate in the dividend is Tuesday, 13 September 2022. Ordinary shares will commence trading ex dividend from Wednesday, 14 September 2022.

The salient dates and times for the cash dividend are set out in the table that follows.

Ordinary share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 14 September 2022, and Friday, 16 September 2022, both days inclusive. Ordinary shareholders who hold dematerialised shares will have their accounts at their Central Securities Depository Participant (CSDP) or broker credited on Monday, 19 September 2022.

Where applicable, dividends in respect of certificated shares will be transferred electronically to shareholders' bank accounts on the payment date.

Preference shares

Preference shareholders are advised that the board has resolved to declare the following interim dividends:

6.5% first cumulative preference shares (first preference shares) dividend No. 106 of 3.25 cents (gross) per first preference share, payable

on Monday, 12 September 2022, to holders of first preference shares recorded in the books of the company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 9 September 2022. The last day to trade to participate in the dividend is Tuesday, 6 September 2022. First preference shares will commence trading ex dividend from Wednesday, 7 September 2022.

on Monday, 12 September 2022, to holders of first preference shares recorded in the books of the company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 9 September 2022. The last day to trade to participate in the dividend is Tuesday, 6 September 2022. First preference shares will commence trading ex dividend from Wednesday, 7 September 2022. Non-redeemable, non-cumulative,non-participating preference shares (second preference shares) dividend No. 36 of 294.55181 cents (gross) per second preference share, payable on Monday, 12 September 2022, to holders of second preference shares recorded in the books of the company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 9 September 2022. The last day to trade to participate in the dividend is Tuesday, 6 September 2022. Second preference shares will commence trading ex dividend from Wednesday, 7 September 2022.

The salient dates and times for the preference share dividend are set out in the table that follows.

Preference share certificates (first and second) may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 7 September 2022, and Friday, 9 September 2022, both days inclusive. Preference shareholders (first and second) who hold dematerialised shares will have their accounts at their CSDP or broker credited on Monday, 12 September 2022.

Where applicable, dividends in respect of certificated shares will be transferred electronically to shareholders' bank accounts on the payment date.