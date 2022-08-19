Log in
    SBK   ZAE000109815

STANDARD BANK GROUP LIMITED

(SBK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
171.44 ZAR   -0.17%
02:55aStandard Bank Group 1st Half Net Profit Rose, Sees 2022 Net Interest Income Increase
DJ
02:54aSTANDARD BANK : SBG 2022 Declaration of Interim Dividend
PU
02:24aSTANDARD BANK : Results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
Standard Bank : SBG 2022 Declaration of Interim Dividend

08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Standard Bank Group

DECLARATION OF INTERIM DIVIDENDS

for the six months ended 30 June 2022

STANDARD BANK GROUP

1

Declaration of interim dividends

Declaration of interim dividends

Shareholders of Standard Bank Group Limited (the company) are advised of the following dividend declarations out of income reserves in respect of ordinary shares and preference shares.

Ordinary shares

Ordinary shareholders are advised that the board has resolved to declare an interim gross cash dividend No. 105 of 515.00 cents per

ordinary share (the cash dividend) to ordinary shareholders recorded in the register of the company at the close of business on Friday, 16 September 2022. The last day to trade to participate in the dividend is Tuesday, 13 September 2022. Ordinary shares will commence trading ex dividend from Wednesday, 14 September 2022.

The salient dates and times for the cash dividend are set out in the table that follows.

Ordinary share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 14 September 2022, and Friday, 16 September 2022, both days inclusive. Ordinary shareholders who hold dematerialised shares will have their accounts at their Central Securities Depository Participant (CSDP) or broker credited on Monday, 19 September 2022.

Where applicable, dividends in respect of certificated shares will be transferred electronically to shareholders' bank accounts on the payment date.

Preference shares

Preference shareholders are advised that the board has resolved to declare the following interim dividends:

  • 6.5% first cumulative preference shares (first preference shares) dividend No. 106 of 3.25 cents (gross) per first preference share, payable
    on Monday, 12 September 2022, to holders of first preference shares recorded in the books of the company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 9 September 2022. The last day to trade to participate in the dividend is Tuesday, 6 September 2022. First preference shares will commence trading ex dividend from Wednesday, 7 September 2022.
  • Non-redeemable,non-cumulative,non-participating preference shares (second preference shares) dividend No. 36 of 294.55181 cents (gross) per second preference share, payable on Monday, 12 September 2022, to holders of second preference shares recorded in the books of the company at the close of business on the record date, Friday, 9 September 2022. The last day to trade to participate in the dividend is Tuesday, 6 September 2022. Second preference shares will commence trading ex dividend from Wednesday, 7 September 2022.

The salient dates and times for the preference share dividend are set out in the table that follows.

Preference share certificates (first and second) may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 7 September 2022, and Friday, 9 September 2022, both days inclusive. Preference shareholders (first and second) who hold dematerialised shares will have their accounts at their CSDP or broker credited on Monday, 12 September 2022.

Where applicable, dividends in respect of certificated shares will be transferred electronically to shareholders' bank accounts on the payment date.

2 STANDARD BANK GROUP Declaration of interim dividends

THE RELEVANT DATES FOR THE PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Non-redeemable,

6.5%

non-cumulative,

cumulative

non-participating

Ordinary

preference shares

preference shares

shares

(first preference shares)

(second preference

1

JSE Limited (JSE)

Share code

SBK

SBKP

SBPP

ISIN

ZAE000109815

ZAE000038881

ZAE000056339

Namibian Stock Exchange

(NSX)

Share code

SNB

ISIN

ZAE000109815

Dividend number

105

106

36

Gross distribution/dividend per share

515.00

3.25

294.55181

(cents)

Net dividend

412.00

2.60

235.64145

Last day to trade in order to be eligible

Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Tuesday, 6 September 2022

for the cash dividend

Shares trade ex the cash dividend

Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Record date in respect of the

Friday, 16 September 2022

Friday, 9 September 2022

Friday, 9 September 2022

cash dividend

CSDP/broker account credited/updated

Monday, 19 September 2022

Monday, 12 September 2022

Monday, 12 September 2022

(payment date)

1 The non-redeemable,non-cumulative,non-participating preference shares (SBPP) are entitled to a dividend of not less than 77% of the prime interest rate during the period, multiplied by the subscription price of R100 per share.

Tax implications

The cash dividend received under the ordinary shares and the preference shares is likely to have tax implications for both resident and non-resident ordinary and preference shareholders. Such shareholders are therefore encouraged to consult their professional tax advisers.

In terms of the South African Income Tax Act, 58 of 1962, the cash dividend will, unless exempt, be subject to dividends tax. South African resident ordinary and preference shareholders that are not exempt from dividends tax, will be subject to dividends tax at a rate of 20% of the cash dividend, and this amount will be withheld from the cash dividend with the result that they will receive a net amount of 412.00 cents per ordinary share, 2.60 cents per first preference share and 235.64145 cents per second preference share. Non-resident ordinary and preference shareholders may be subject to dividends tax at a rate of less than 20% depending on their country of residence and the applicability of any Double Tax Treaty between South Africa and their country of residence.

The company's tax reference number is 9800/211/71/7 and registration number is 1969/017128/06.

Shares in issue

The issued share capital of the company, as at the date of declaration, is as follows:

  • 1 678 121 389 ordinary shares at a par value of 10 cents each
  • 8 000 000 first preference shares at a par value of R1 each
  • 52 982 248 second preference shares at a par value of 1 cent each and subscription price of R100.

Administrative and contact details

Standard Bank Group Limited

Registration No. 1969/017128/06

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Website: www.standardbank.com

Registered Office

9th Floor, Standard Bank Centre

5 Simmonds Street, Johannesburg, 2001 PO Box 7725, Johannesburg, 2000

Directors

NMC Nyembezi (chairman), PLH Cook, A Daehnke*, GJ Fraser-Moleketi, X Guan1 (deputy chairman), GMB Kennealy, BJ Kruger, L Li1, JH Maree (deputy chairman), NNA Matyumza, KD Moroka, ML Oduor- Otieno2, ANA Peterside CON3, MJD Ruck,

SK Tshabalala* (chief executive officer), JM Vice.

* Executive director 1 Chinese 2 Kenyan 3 Nigerian

All nationalities are South African, unless otherwise specified.

Head Office Switchboard

Tel: +27 11 636 9111

Share Transfer Secretaries in

Investor Relations

South Africa

Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited

Sarah Rivett-Carnac

Rosebank Towers, 15 Biermann Ave, Rosebank,

Email: Sarah.Rivett-Carnac@standardbank.co.za

Private Bag X9000, Saxonwold, 2132, South Africa

Chief Finance & Value Management Officer

Share Transfer Secretaries in

Arno Daehnke

Namibia

Email: Arno.Daehnke@standardbank.co.za

Transfer Secretaries (Proprietary) Limited

Group Secretary

4 Robert Mugabe Avenue, Windhoek, Namibia

(Entrance in Burg Street)

Zola Stephen

PO Box 2401, Windhoek, Namibia

Email: Zola.Stephen@standardbank.co.za

JSE Sponsor

The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

Please direct all customer queries and comments to: information@standardbank.co.za

Please direct all shareholder queries and comments to:

InvestorRelations@standardbank.co.za

Website: www.standardbank.com/reporting

Refer to www.standardbank.com/reporting for a list of

definitions, acronyms and abbreviations.

Disclaimer

Namibian Sponsor

Simonis Storm Securities (Proprietary) Limited

Share and Bond Codes

JSE share code: SBK

ISIN: ZAE000109815

NSX share code: SNB ZAE000109815

A2X share code: SBK

SBKP ZAE000038881 (First preference shares)

SBPP ZAE000056339 (Second preference shares)

This document contains certain statements that are "forward-looking" with respect to certain of the group's plans, goals and expectations relating to its future performance, results, strategies and objectives. Words such as "may", "could", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "aim", "outlook", "believe", "plan", "seek", "predict" or similar expressions typically identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not statements of fact or guarantees of future performance, results, strategies and objectives, and by their nature, involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances which are difficult to predict and are beyond the group's control, including but not limited to, domestic and global economic business conditions, market-related risks such as fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates, the policies and actions of regulatory authorities (including changes related to capital and solvency requirements), the impact of competition, inflation, deflation, the timing impact and other uncertainties of future acquisitions or combinations within relevant industries, as well as the impact of changes in domestic and global legislation and regulations in the jurisdictions in which the group and its affiliates operate. The group's actual future performance, results, strategies and objectives may differ materially from the plans, goals and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. The group makes no representations or warranty, express or implied, that these forward-looking statements will be achieved and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The group undertakes no obligation to update the historical information or forward-looking statements in this document and does not assume responsibility for any loss or damage arising as a result of the reliance by any party thereon.

www.standardbank.com

Disclaimer

Standard Bank Group Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
