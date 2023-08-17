1H23 highlights - continued strong earnings growth, higher returns, and increased dividend per share

Strategic progress - delivering on what we set out to do

01 •Competitiveness sharpened - reflected in our growing franchise and higher transaction volumes

Strong momentum in our sustainable finance business - partnered clients to deliver several market-leading deals in 1H23

- partnered clients to deliver several market-leading deals in 1H23 Capital optimised and Liberty integrated - all insurance and asset management businesses grouped together in a new business unit (IAM)

Financial performance - in line with our 2025 targets

02 • Strong revenue growth driven by client activity, endowment tailwinds, and market volatility

Moderated by higher credit charges as we bolstered existing provisions, and elevated cost growth linked to business activity and inflation

Positive jaws of >11% resulted in a significant decline in cost-to-income ratio to 50.5%

Shareholder returns - delivering increasing shareholder value

Headline earnings grew by 35% to over R21 billion

03 • Returns improved to 18.9%, inside our 2025 target range of 17% to 20%